APSSB 2020 Admit Card for LDC and JSA to be Released Today on apssb.in

APSSB 2020 Admit Card

The admit card of written test for the post of Lower Division Clerk (LDC) and Junior Secretarial Assistant (JSA) to be released soon by the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board. Candidates applied in this exam can download their admit card once released on the official website of APSSB.

The admit card will be releasing today, 24th January 2020. The admit card link will be available on APSSB website for downloading from 24 January to 31 January 2020 till 8 PM. APSSB Exam for LDC and JSA is scheduled to be conducted on 02 February 2020 on Sunday.

A total of 5863 candidates have given the application for APSSB LDC and JSA Posts. Find the list of candidates applied for this exam below in this article.

The official website to get more details on the recruitment exam and to download the APSSB Admit Card 2020 for LDC and JSA Posts is www.apssb.in .

Steps to download APSSB Admit Card 2020 for LDC and JSA Posts:

Visit the official website of APSSB as mentioned in this article.

Click on the “APSSB Admit Card 2020 for LDC and JSA Posts” link on the home page.

Enter the credentials required to download the admit card.

Check and download the APSSB Admit Card 2020 for LDC and JSA Posts.

Take a print of the APSSB Admit Card 2020 for LDC and JSA Posts for future reference.

The direct link of the list of candidates applied for the exam are,

List of Candidates applied for APSSB LDC Exam

List of Candidates applied for APSSB JSA Exam

List of Candidates applied for APSSB LDC and JSA

Exam Pattern:

There will be 150 objective type MCQs on General English (50 Qs of 2 Marks), Elementary Maths (50 Qs of 2 Marks) and General Knowledge (50 Qs of 2 Marks).

The duration of the exam will be 3 hours.

There will be negative marking system of ¼ marks i.e. 0.5 marks for each wrong answer.

Candidates must secure at least 33% marks in each subject and 45% marks out of aggregate total marks in order to qualify the examination. Candidates who will obtain minimum required marks will be able to attend the skill test which is qualifying in nature.

<noscript><iframe title="LDC & JSA | APSSB | admit card | exam date released | notification | 2nd Feb.' 2020 |" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/qRTd2X5V0JM?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Read More