Himachal Pradesh Constable Recruitment 2019; Check Details on citizenportal.hppolice.gov.in, Exam on 22nd Dec

Himachal Pradesh Constable Recruitment 2019

For the constable post, the written test will be held on 22nd of December and the exam for this particular post is in the Himachal Pradesh. This is confirmed by the statement made by an official spokesperson.

Important Dates:

Name of the Event Dates The written test will be held on 22nd December 2019

Exam Time and Venue:

The test will be conducted from 11 am to 12 pm for recruitment, for services concerning technical and communication. This recruitment written test will be held in Shimla, at the Government Degree College Sanjauli.

The official website to get more details on the recruitment is http://citizenportal.hppolice.gov.in .

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates that are qualified after clearing PET (Physical Efficiency Test) are directed to report by 9 am at the directed venue.

The official spokesperson also said that call letters are already sent to the qualified candidates.

In case of the qualified candidates not having received their letter, they are instructed to go ahead and contact the Police Superintendent of Communication and Technical services, said the spokesperson.

Further information regarding the test and recruitment process can be found on their official website.

