In today’s digital age, social media plays a crucial role in connecting educational institutions with students, parents, and stakeholders. IBS understands this dynamic and ensures that the right information reaches the right audience through its well-structured digital engagement strategy. With dedicated digital ambassadors from its campuses, IBS actively shares updates on academic initiatives, student achievements, industry collaborations, and day-to-day campus affairs. By leveraging social media platforms effectively, IBS enhances awareness, fosters engagement, and provides prospective students with a transparent view of campus life, helping them make informed decisions about their future.

Each IBS campus strategically curates content based on platform relevance to maximize engagement. Academic discussions, webinars, and career-related insights are shared on LinkedIn to connect with industry professionals and students. Lighter, student-centric content such as weekend music challenges and cultural events find their place on Instagram, creating an interactive and vibrant community. Discussions on current affairs, corporate policies, and economic trends are posted on X (formerly Twitter), ensuring students and faculty stay updated with real-world developments. YouTube serves as a hub for campus tour videos, student testimonials, and faculty talks, offering an in-depth look at life at IBS. Meanwhile, Pinterest showcases campus city sightseeing spots, giving prospective students a glimpse of their future surroundings. This targeted approach enables IBS to create a strong digital presence while keeping both existing and prospective students well-informed about campus activities and academic advancements.

Admissions Open for MBA/PGPM 2025-27

Admissions are now open for IBS across eight campuses, except IBS Hyderabad. Aspiring students can explore the programs, faculty, and campus life by following the official social media accounts of each campus.

