How Getting an MBA From a B-school in Mumbai Can Help You Get Placed at Top Companies!

You have always been inclined towards business administration. You also aspire to put your stellar business acumen to the best use.

Moreover, you don’t see yourself doing anything except your dream job. However, to achieve all these dreams envisioned, you have to be an alumnus of a world-class business school. It should be a university whose prestige and reputation precedes them. To top it all, you should be certified from that B-school with flying colons and a promising white-collar job.

Why should you enrol in a reputed B-school?

You may wonder why post-graduating from an eminent B-school holds so much importance as an MBA student. Why does the college location matter, and what role does it play in faring your placement opportunities? Being associated with an esteemed business school is imperative because companies meaning to hire you will consider this factor. Secondly, you would be valued more like a candidate trying to secure your seat in a big shot organization. Thirdly, your resume will do the talking while you just have to adorn your confidence in your interview.

Now that you understand the importance of studying in a reputed B-school, where should you apply? Well, there is no direct one-word answer for this one. Still, there are some exceptional benefits of pursuing an MBA from Mumbai which are enlisted below:

Advantages of being an MBA graduate from Mumbai

Leverage the location: When choosing your MBA College, you need to consider the job opportunities the city offers. Considering Mumbai’s an economic hub and a financial powerbroker, it would have lucrative opportunities in-store for college students. Additionally, Mumbai’s B-schools have the upper hand because it’s home to legendary business tycoons and industrialists.

Impressive infrastructure is a must-have: Being in a college with an optimal structure but well-defined resources helps students channel their energies more towards studying. However, optimal infrastructure doesn’t mean not having an advanced architecture and the latest tech integration. This is where Mumbai B-schools stay ahead of colleges in other cities because technological innovations in their colleges are top-notch. They ensure students are rendered with E-classrooms and free access to international online journals, case studies, and other study material. Moreover, the infrastructure is designed to be student-centric for motivating them to excel in the college curriculum.

Overall personality development: Before you venture into the corporate world, you need to climb the ladder of refining yourself. It would mean getting your education from a hub that reforms your personality holistically. Thus, post-graduating from a Mumbai college will inculcate strong cross-cultural communication that’ll help you shine in those interviews. They also have specific courses for polishing your skills and giving you access to excellent placement opportunities. Moreover, you can learn from global industry experts conducting seminars in Mumbai colleges for better exposure and learning.

A backdrop of Athena School of Management

Athena School of Management is located amidst the beauty of the Hiranandani Gardens area in Powai, Mumbai. It’s a well-planned township nestled in tree-line boulevards, luxuriant stores, restaurants, and world-renowned architecture. Moreover, it is home to top shot corporates like Deloitte, CRISIL, J.P. Morgan, Tata and many more.

This prestigious college will open the doorway of thunderous placement opportunities for you. It offers a Two-Year Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGPM) that is focused on building the best thinking minds. This program is a mix of EIID, i.e., Education, Interlocution, Introspection, and Discovery, to help the students grow.

Athena is member of the world’s leading associations of Business Schools including AACSB, AMBA & BGA, EFMD, GBSN, PRME & United Nations Global Compact. Athena was the only Indian B-School to win one of the world’s most prestigious awards for B-Schools – the AMBA Excellence Award in 2021.

The program offers uniqueness in the way education is imparted because it’s more case-study and project-driven. They also have corporate leaders as faculty that enrich the students’ lives with great learning. At Athena, they assure students derive the best of both worlds, education and co-curricular for their wholesome development.

Placement Opportunities

The Two-Year program will add value to the students’ lives through the placement opportunities in influential organizations. Moreover, the pathway to these placements is the resourceful internships offered to college students. These internships are core-learning based, and they keep them as extensive as 7-8 months for students. That’s because these month-long internships ensure the students derive work experience and are trained before their jobs.

Athena, as a B-School, believes that having worldwide exposure is essential because globalization is the key to larger opportunities. Therefore, they organize international internships for the students to enhance their knowledge and exposure carving their vigorous personalities. Moreover, their placement alliances are power-packed, with huge MNCs and corporate firms leading from the front.

Some of the companies include Aditya Birla Group, Edelweiss, TATA Group, IPSOS, DHL, Knight Frank, GEP Worldwide, ITC, Ginger, IDFC Bank, Kantar IMRB, Naukri, Future Group, Sony Pictures, Raymond, ICICI, Anarock, ISS Research, CRISIL, Britannia, 99 Acres, Fleishman Hillard to name a few.

Student Testimonial

Athena Student, Janhavi Mahale from the batch of 2021-23, said that she felt her confidence had been boosted after joining Athena. She even mentioned that the b-school offers both high-quality academia and extra circulars for the student’s overall transformation. Moreover, she was delighted to be taught by the corporate leaders & global faculty who nurtured these students with greater learning. Lastly, she went on to say that global exposure that Athena provides gives the students an International experience which helps in better career prospects.

Admissions are closing soon for PGPM Batch 2022-24. For more information, click here.

