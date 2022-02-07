JBIMS Placements 2022: Average Salary at 27.63 Lakh, An Increase By 20 Percent

Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS) recorded smashing placements for the batch of 2022. The college, based in Mumbai, announced the completion of its placement cycle for the MMS 2022 batch. The placement process was conducted virtually, taking into consideration varied safety norms and protocols to ensure the safety of students and the participating organizations.

The top recruiters of the season were consulting companies, with offers being rolled out to the majority of 39% of the batch, that is 55 students- the most reported by JBIMS for a batch in recent years. This factor in itself makes JBIMS the most sought-after campus in the country for those who want to enter the field of consulting. Organizations like Accenture, Avalon, Deloitte, EY, PwC, Infosys, KPMG, and ZS Associates took a significant part in this domain. The average annual CTC for this year stood at 27.63 lakh per annum. This accounted for an over 20% increase over the last year’s figure. The median CTC was accounted as 26.48 lakh per annum. Over 10 per cent of the batch received 34.18 Lakh per annum, and around 25 per cent received offers over 31.54 lakh per annum.

Besides this, BFSI and IB sector were also major recruiters, accounting for 36% of the offers; the leading firms here were Avendus Capital, Bank of America, CRISIL, D.E. Shaw, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, JP Morgan, Kotak IB, and many others. The roles offered were in Advisory, Capital and Debt Market, IB, Product Management, Risk Analysis, etc. The placement cycle also saw a surge in swooping numbers of Pre-placement offers. More than 40 per cent of the batch earned PPO through summer internships and corporate contests.

Dr. Srinivasan R. Iyengar, Director of JBIMS said, “We focus on interdisciplinary and integrated perspective teaching pedagogy, simulating the complexity of real-life business situations. We are persistent with students’ development, which is the first and foremost personal development involving the whole person, mind, heart, body, and soul, as a successful leader. Faculties and seniors help students align their skills and talent with the long-term vision of the institute. We ensure that students learn lessons relevant to the industry and try to be exceptional in whatever they do so that they can become benchmarks for students of other B-schools. The exceptional placement drive we witnessed this year results from consistent efforts and hard work put in by the Placement officer, Dr. Sudhakar Gaonkar, and the Placement Committee. We thank our legacy recruiters, new recruiters who welcomed our students. And finally, it was the hard work of our students and the commitment of our faculty and staff which helped us register this phenomenal feat.”

All of these statistics attest to the qualities and skills of JBIMS students. With this accomplishment as a foundation, there is much more to look forward to in the next placement seasons at JBIMS.

