CMAT 2022 Exam: Reviews, Question Paper with Answer Key, Trending Queries & More – Official PaGaLGuY

The Common Management Admission Test, CMAT 2022 Exam was conducted today April 09, 2022, by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for MBA/PGDM 2022-24 batch in AICTE approved management schools. CMAT 2022 Exam was conducted in 124 cities for tentatively 72,000 applicants.

Around 72,000 MBA aspirants took the CMAT 2022 Exam

Critical Benefits of CMAT 2022:

There is no negative marking for the CMAT exam even if you don’t get a single answer correct.

CMAT test is not as challenging as its equivalent; the CAT, you have a greater chance of scoring higher.

CMAT provides access to MBA/PGDM admission to AICTE-approved b-school.

CMAT requires fewer preparation efforts, especially if you have already answered CAT 2021, XAT, IIFT & others.

Most of India’s MBA/PGDM schools accept CMAT scores for admission. Among these are GIM, K J Somaiya Institute of Management, IFMR, NIBM Pune, Invact Metaversity, MetaMBA, National Insurance Academy & many others. Check out the entire list of top MBA schools that accept CMAT scores.

PaGaLGuY.COM will publish an analysis of the CMAT 2022 test, the projected score necessary for various percentile ranges, and the cut-offs for admission to significant B-School that take the CMAT.

