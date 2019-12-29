HCL Recruitment 2020: Apply for 100 Trade Apprentice Posts @hindustancopper.com, Check How to Apply
The Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) has come out with a notification regarding the recruitment process of Trade Apprentice posts. Therefore, the candidates who are willing to apply for the posts can apply by visiting the official website through a prescribed format on or before 20th January 2020.
VACANCY DETAILS
There are a total number of 100 posts for the post of Trade Apprentice. The posts are further distributed as follows:
- For the post of Fitter, there are 45 vacancies
- For the post of Electrician, there are 35 vacancies
- For the post of Welder, there are 4 vacancies
- For the post of Machinist, there are 4 vacancies
- For the post of Turner, there are 4 vacancies
- For the post of Carpenter/ Plumber there 4 vacancies
- For the post of Draughtsman (Civil/Mechanical), there are 4 vacancies
ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA
The candidates applying for the various posts of the HCL recruitment are expected to have a qualification of High School or equivalent and should have experience in IT with 60% in respective trade
AGE LIMIT
The candidates should have a minimum age of 18 years, and the age should not exceed 25 years as on 1st January 2020
PAY SCALE
The selected candidates will get a salary of Rs 7000/-
SELECTION PROCESS
The candidates will be selected on the basis of a written test
HOW TO APPLY?
- The candidates can visit the official website, i.e. hindustancopper.com
- Here the candidates will get a prescribed format of the application form
- The candidates will have to read the eligibility criteria and then duly fill the application form by providing all the required information and personal details
- After filling the application form, the candidates will have to send the application form along with the required documents and 3 recent passport size photographs through registered post or speed post in the address given below:
POSTAL ADDRESS:
Dy. Manager (HR)- R&E, Indian Copper Complex Hindustan Copper Limited
PO- Moubhandar-832 103, Dist-East Singhbhum,
Jharkhand
