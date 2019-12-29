HCL Recruitment 2020: Apply for 100 Trade Apprentice Posts @hindustancopper.com, Check How to Apply

HomeJobs & Careers Articles
    HCL RECRUITMENT 2020, Hindustan Copper Limited released notification for 100 Trade Apprentice Posts. Candidates can check official website hindustancopper.com

    The Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) has come out with a notification regarding the recruitment process of Trade Apprentice posts. Therefore, the candidates who are willing to apply for the posts can apply by visiting the official website through a prescribed format on or before 20th January 2020.

    VACANCY DETAILS

    There are a total number of 100 posts for the post of Trade Apprentice. The posts are further distributed as follows:

    • For the post of Fitter, there are 45 vacancies
    • For the post of Electrician, there are 35 vacancies
    • For the post of Welder, there are 4 vacancies
    • For the post of Machinist, there are 4 vacancies
    • For the post of Turner, there are 4 vacancies
    • For the post of Carpenter/ Plumber there 4 vacancies
    • For the post of Draughtsman (Civil/Mechanical), there are 4 vacancies

    ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA

    The candidates applying for the various posts of the HCL recruitment are expected to have a qualification of High School or equivalent and should have experience in IT with 60% in respective trade

    AGE LIMIT

    The candidates should have a minimum age of 18 years, and the age should not exceed 25 years as on 1st January 2020

    PAY SCALE

    The selected candidates will get a salary of Rs 7000/-

    SELECTION PROCESS

    The candidates will be selected on the basis of a written test

    HOW TO APPLY?

    • The candidates can visit the official website, i.e. hindustancopper.com
    • Here the candidates will get a prescribed format of the application form
    • The candidates will have to read the eligibility criteria and then duly fill the application form by providing all the required information and personal details
    • After filling the application form, the candidates will have to send the application form along with the required documents and 3 recent passport size photographs through registered post or speed post in the address given below:

    POSTAL ADDRESS:

     Dy. Manager (HR)- R&E, Indian Copper Complex Hindustan Copper Limited

    PO- Moubhandar-832 103, Dist-East Singhbhum,

    Jharkhand

    Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –

    Question: When is the last date for submitting the application form of the HCL recruitment?

    Answer: The last date for submitting the application form is 20th January 2020

    Question: How  many vacancies are there in the HCL recruitment?

    Answer: There are a total number of 100 vacancies in the HCL recruitment

    Question: How to apply for the posts of the HCL recruitment 2020?

    Answer: The candidates will have to visit the official website @ www.hindustancopper.com and then duly fill the application form and send it through registered post/ speed post in the postal address:  Dy. Manager (HR)- R&E, Indian Copper Complex Hindustan Copper Limited PO- Moubhandar-832 103, Dist-East Singhbhum, Jharkhand.

    Question: What is the pay scale of the selected candidates in the HCL recruitment?

    Answer:  The pay scale for the selected candidates is Rs 7000/-.

