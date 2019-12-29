HCL Recruitment 2020: Apply for 100 Trade Apprentice Posts @hindustancopper.com, Check How to Apply

The Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) has come out with a notification regarding the recruitment process of Trade Apprentice posts. Therefore, the candidates who are willing to apply for the posts can apply by visiting the official website through a prescribed format on or before 20th January 2020.

VACANCY DETAILS

There are a total number of 100 posts for the post of Trade Apprentice. The posts are further distributed as follows:

For the post of Fitter, there are 45 vacancies

For the post of Electrician, there are 35 vacancies

For the post of Welder, there are 4 vacancies

For the post of Machinist, there are 4 vacancies

For the post of Turner, there are 4 vacancies

For the post of Carpenter/ Plumber there 4 vacancies

For the post of Draughtsman (Civil/Mechanical), there are 4 vacancies

ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA

The candidates applying for the various posts of the HCL recruitment are expected to have a qualification of High School or equivalent and should have experience in IT with 60% in respective trade

AGE LIMIT

The candidates should have a minimum age of 18 years, and the age should not exceed 25 years as on 1st January 2020

PAY SCALE

The selected candidates will get a salary of Rs 7000/-

SELECTION PROCESS

The candidates will be selected on the basis of a written test

HOW TO APPLY?

The candidates can visit the official website, i.e. hindustancopper.com

Here the candidates will get a prescribed format of the application form

The candidates will have to read the eligibility criteria and then duly fill the application form by providing all the required information and personal details

After filling the application form, the candidates will have to send the application form along with the required documents and 3 recent passport size photographs through registered post or speed post in the address given below:

POSTAL ADDRESS:

Dy. Manager (HR)- R&E, Indian Copper Complex Hindustan Copper Limited

PO- Moubhandar-832 103, Dist-East Singhbhum,

Jharkhand

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –

Question: When is the last date for submitting the application form of the HCL recruitment?

Answer: The last date for submitting the application form is 20th January 2020

Question: How many vacancies are there in the HCL recruitment?

Answer: There are a total number of 100 vacancies in the HCL recruitment

Question: How to apply for the posts of the HCL recruitment 2020?

Answer: The candidates will have to visit the official website @ www.hindustancopper.com and then duly fill the application form and send it through registered post/ speed post in the postal address: Dy. Manager (HR)- R&E, Indian Copper Complex Hindustan Copper Limited PO- Moubhandar-832 103, Dist-East Singhbhum, Jharkhand.

Question: What is the pay scale of the selected candidates in the HCL recruitment?

Answer: The pay scale for the selected candidates is Rs 7000/-.

