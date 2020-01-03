BHEL Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 300 Trade Apprentice and Technician/Graduate Apprentice Posts@apprenticeship.gov.in

The Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has released the latest notification calling out interested applicants for the recruitment process for the post of Trade Apprentice and Technician/Graduate Apprentice. Therefore, the eligible and interested candidates can visit the official website and fill up the application form before the last date, i.e. 20th January 2020.

IMPORTANT DATES TO REMEMBER

The submission of the online application form has already started from 31st December 2019

The last date of submitting the application form online is 20th January 2020

VACANCY DETAILS

There are a total number of 300 posts. Out of this, there are 260 posts which are further divided into:

Fitter – 85

Turner – 10

Machinist – 10

Electronic (Mechanic) – 10

Electrician – 80

Welder (Gas and Electronic) – 25

Draftsman (Mechanic) – 10

Computer Operator and Programming Assistant (COPA) – 18

Plumber – 6

Carpenter – 6

Also, there are 40 posts for Technician/Graduate Apprentice which are further divided into:

Electrical -10

Technical – 10

Electronics – 9

Instrumentation and Control -2

Civil – 2

Computer Application – 3

Modern Office Management and Secretarial/ Practice – 2

Pharmacy Assistant – 2

ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA

For the post of Trade Apprentice, the candidates should at least be 12th passed and ITI

For the post of Technician/Graduate Apprentice the candidates should have a Diploma/Degree, Engineering in the required discipline in the form of Four/ Three years regular student from recognize institutions. 12th passed with (60%-UR/OBC OR SC/ST – 55%)

AGE LIMIT

For applying for the various posts in the BHEL recruitment 2020, the candidates should have a minimum age of 18 years, and the candidates should not be more than 27 years of age.

HOW TO APPLY?

The interested candidates can visit the official website i.e. apprenticeship.gov.in

On reaching the home page, the candidates download the official BHEL Jhansi Apprentice Notification

After reading the notification carefully, the candidates can now fill the application form

After filling the form, the candidates need to send it to East, Dy. Manager (HR), Recruitment Section, Human Resources Department, Administrative Building, BHEL Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh) – 284120 before 25th January 2020.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –

Question: When is the last date for filling the application form of the BHEL recruitment 2020?

Answer: The last date of application submission is 20th January 2020.

Question: How many vacancies are there in the BHEL recruitment 2020?

Answer: There are a total of 300 vacancies.

Question: What is the official website of BHEL?

Answer: The official URL is https://www.bhel.com or apprenticeship.gov.in

Question: How can I apply for the BHEL recruitment 2020?

Answer: The candidates will have to visit the online website and then duly fill the application form available on the website and send the hard copy to:

East, Dy. Manager (HR), Recruitment Section, Human Resources Department, Administrative Building, BHEL Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh) – 284120 before 25th January 2020.

