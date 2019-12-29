GPSC Recruitment 2020: Apply for 1466 Vacancies before 10 January, Get Details @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in

The Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has notified the recruitment process for the posts of Police Inspector, Translator, Agriculture Officer.

Applications are invited for the post of Officer, Deputy Director (Animal Husbandry, Gujarat Educational Service, Chemist, Section Officer, Gynecologist, Industrial Promotion Officer, State Tax Inspector, Inspector (Motor Vehicle, Assistant Inspector (Motor Vehicle) and other posts) Damage.

Therefore the interested candidates can get more detailed information from the official website www.gpsc.gujarat.gov.in and complete the application process on or before 10th January 2020.

VACANCY DETAILS

There are a total of 1466 vacancies which are distributed as follows:

Agriculture Officer – 92 Posts

Deputy Director – 4 Posts

Gujarat Educational Service (Administrative Branch) – 141 Posts

Chemist, Class-1 – 1 Post

Translator, Class-1- 1 Post

Section Officer (Legal Side), Class-2- 5 Posts

Anesthesia, Class-1- 132 Posts

Gynecologist, Class-1- 274 Posts

Orthopaedic Surgeon, Class-1- 50 Posts

Dermatologist, Class- 10 Posts

Assistant Professor Sir, Prosthodontics and Crown & Bridge, Class-1- 2 posts

Police Inspector (Unarmed) – 40 posts

Dental Surgeon, Class-1- 7 posts

General Surgeon, Class-1- 193 posts

Physician, Class 1- 61 Posts

Ophthalmic Surgeon, Class 1- 26 Posts

Inspector Motor Vehicle, Class -2- 57 Posts

Assistant Inspector (Motor Vehicle, Class – 93 Posts

Principal, Gujarat Nursing Service, Class-1 – 8 posts

Lecturer (Senior Scale), Class -1 to 10 posts

State Tax Inspector, Class-3 – 243 Posts

Industrial Promotion Officer, Class – 2-7 Posts

IMPORTANT DATES TO REMEMBER

The starting date of filling the application process online has already started on 26 th December 2019.

December 2019. The last date for completing the application process online is 10th January 2020.

APPLICATION FEE

The application fee for the General candidate is Rs 100/-.

There is no application fee for the candidates belonging to the reserved categories.

SELECTION PROCESS

The candidates will be selected on the basis of written test and Personal Interview

HOW TO APPLY?

The interested candidates should visit the online website of Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC), i.e. gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

On reaching the home page, the candidates can search for the advertisement related to the GPSC recruitment of the various posts.

After clicking on the link, the candidates can go through the details of the recruitment process.

After checking all the details, the eligible candidates can fill the application form through a prescribed format available on the website.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –

Question: When is the last date for the recruitment process of GPSC?

Answer: The last date for the recruitment process of GPSC is 10th January 2020.

Question: How much is the application fee for GPSC recruitment?

Answer: The application fee for the General candidate is Rs 100/- and there is no application fee for the reserved categories.

Question: What is the selection process of the GPSC recruitment?

Answer: Selection will be based on the performance in Written Test and Personal Interview.

Question: What is the official website of GPSC?

Answer: The official website of GPSC is www.gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

