GSRTC Traffic Controller and Junior Assistant Answer Key 2019 Released at gsrtc.in, Check here

Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation, abbreviated as GSRTC, looks into the transportation, functioning and developments of the facilities available on the road. While it is mainly operational in Gujarat, it also provides services in adjacent states such as Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana.

In 2018-19, it had announced various vacancies including those for Clerk, Assistant Traffic Inspector, Junior Accountant and Traffic Controller. Most of the registrations and applications for the GSRTC are made through the online mode from its official website.

The recruitment notification for Traffic Controller was released on 1st July 2018 by GSRTC under the advertisement number “Advt No 02/2018-19.”

The application for GSRTC Traffic Controller also started on 1st July 2018 and ended on 31st July 2018. This recruitment is being conducted for 65 vacancies. The selection procedure involved a written examination through an OMR-sheet pattern.The GSRTC Traffic Controller exam was conducted on 24th November 2019.

According to a recent notification, the answer key for this examination has now been released by the GSRTC. The answer key will help the candidates to check their answers; however, cut off marks and merit list will be released by the GSRTC. In order to download the answer key, candidates can follow a few simple steps as stated below:

Step-1 : Visit the official website of Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation, which is https://gsrtc.in/

Step-2 : Go to the Latest News section on the homepage of the website

Step-3 : Click on the link flashing here, pertaining to the answer key of the GSRTC Traffic Controller exam.

Step-4 : Upon clicking the link, the answer key will open up on the computer screen.

Step-5 :Go through the answers which are stated in a subject-wise manner.

Step-6 : Download the Answer key in a PDF format and save in the computer.

Step-7 : Take a printout of the answer key for future references.

The answer key assures that free, fair and open checking is done for the examination. Once the candidates check out the answer key, they will get an understanding of the marks they might have scored. Once the cut-off is determined by the GSRTC, it will also release the merit list for the same.

The answer key is also useful for candidates who might want to appear for the same exam in the future if the opportunity arrives.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) – GSRTC Recruitment 2019

Question: What is the official website of GSRTC?

Answer: The official website for GSRTC is https://gsrtc.in/

Question: When was the examination conducted?

Answer: The examination was conducted on 24th November 2019.

