GSSSB 2019 Exam Cancelled due to Leak of the Question Paper, Six Persons Arrested along with Principal

On December 16th, the State Government cancelled the examination that was conducted on 17th November by the Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB) as the officials stated that the question papers of the examination were leaked.

Earlier, the GSSSB Clerk and Office Assistant Exam were supposed to be held on 20th of October 2019 and the admit card for the examination was released on 1st October 2019. However, the GSSSB examination was rescheduled to 17th December 2019. But due to the leak of the question paper, the examination had to be cancelled.

The police said that six persons were arrested which included the Principal and other administrators of the school. These six personnel were arrested on Wednesday in connection with the clerk exam paper leak.

This is the reason the Gujarat Government on 16th December called off the examination for the post of non-secretariat clerks and office assistants by the Minister of State for Home Pradeep Singh Jadeja.

Mayank Singh Chavda, the Inspector General of Police also added that the Principal of the school was suspected in removing a question paper by breaking the seal of the bundle of the question papers.

The prime accused of the case Pravindan Gadhvi is yet to be arrested, and the other accused is suspected of clicking photographs before inserting the papers in the bundle mentioned the Inspector General of Police.

The school where the incident took place was one of the centres for the GSSSB examination. Apart from the Principal, the other suspects were identified as Mohammad Farooq Abdul Qureshi, Fakhruddin, Deepak Joshi, Lakhvinder Singh and Rambhai Gadhvi.

These suspects were booked under IPC Section 406 which is a section against criminal breach of trust, Section 420 which is a section against cheating and the sections of the Information Technology Act as said by Chavda.

The police officer also added that Lakhvinder Singh is a member of the Congress and is a relative of another accused who is a Congress corporator Shahzad Khan Pathan. Pathan was earlier arrested after a protest the Citizenship Amendment Act in Shah-E-Alam area.

The Inspector General also stated that they had exposed the scandal in one school, and they have form six teams and are expecting more arrests.

The GSSSB examination was conducted in order to recruit 3910 candidates for the post of non- secretariat clerks and office assistants.

However, examination for clerk and office assistants was wrecked by the controversy with the opposition, i.e. Congress claiming large scale of irregularities in the educational institutions including the paper leaks.

However, a total number of 4 complaints have been registered in this case. Also, the accused will be banned from any Government examination for three years.

GSSSB 2019 Exam Cancelled due to Leak of the Question Paper, Six Persons Arrested along with Principal was last modified:

Read More