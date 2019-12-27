CLAT 2020 Answer Key Released, Steps to Download @clatconsortiumofnlu.ac.in

The National Law University is responsible for conducting the Common Law Admission Test, i.e. CLAT, which is essential for admission in various National Law Universities and other leading law colleges around the country. National Law Universities offer many undergraduate, postgraduate and integrated courses in law to prepare law professional.

This year, National Law University, Orissa is responsible for releasing the official answer key for the CLAT 2020. The answer key is an extremely crucial document that allows the candidates to calculate their estimated scores and also identify any errors that may have been included.

Candidates who will be appearing for the CLAT 2020 are advised to refer to this answer key to have a rough idea for their CLAT score before the announcement of the CLAT 2020 result. National Law University, Orissa will first release the provisional answer key on 11th May 2020, and the CLAT 2020 examination is scheduled for 10th May 2020.

Steps to download the answer key

Candidates have to follow the below-mentioned steps to download the answer key for CLAT 2020 when it is released: –

Candidates must log-on to the official website of CLAT 2020.

When the home page opens, click on the CLAT answer key link available on the website.

Candidates must fill their CLAT Roll number, password and the date of birth to log in to the account.

Once the answer key is displayed, download it and save it for future use.

How to calculate CLAT Score using the answer key

Candidates can use the provisional answer key to get an idea about the marks they can score in the CLAT 2020 Examination. They can also use the answer key to analyses their performance.

By following the cut off trends, students can also get a rough idea about their expected score and ranks. They can also get an idea about which NLU they may get admission based on their CLAT Score.

The CLAT 2020 examination will be for a total of 150 marks for both undergraduate and postgraduate courses. The question paper will consist of 150 multiple choice questions and will have the provision for negative marking as well.

In order to calculate the CLAT score, candidates must keep the following in mind

The examination is for a total of 150 marks. One mark will be given for each correct answer. 25 marks will be deducted for each incorrect answer No marks will be given or deducted for a question not attempted.

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for CLAT Exam 2020

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –

Question: What is the date of CLAT 2020 Exam?

Answer: The date of exam is May 10th, 2020

Question: Who will release the answer key for CLAT 2020?

Answer: NLU Orissa will release the answer key for CLAT 2020.

Question: Is there negative marking in CLAT 2020?

Answer: Yes, there will be negative marking in CLAT 2020.

Question: What is the total number of questions in the exam?

Answer: There will be 150 questions in the exam.

