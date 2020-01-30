GSSSB Supervisor Instructor Result 2019 Released on gsssb.gujarat.gov.in; Steps to Download here

GSSSB Supervisor Instructor Result 2019

The GSSSB Supervisor Instructor Result 2019 has been released by the Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB). Candidates appeared in this exam can download their admit card from the official website of GSSSB.

Candidates who have appeared in GSSSB Supervisor Instructor Exam 2019 against Advt No 177/2018-19 can get their results through the website. GSSSB Supervisor Instructor Exam 2019 was conducted on 15 September 2019. The exam was held across the country at various exam centres.

The candidates can check their GSSSB result following the instructions given below in this article. The board has released the final list of selected candidates for GSSSB Supervisor Instructor 2020 (Computer Group).

The official site to get more details on the exam and to check the GSSSB Supervisor Instructor Result 2019 is www.gsssb.gujarat.gov.in .

Steps to download GSSSB Supervisor Instructor Result 2019:

Visit the online site of GSSSB as mentioned above.

Click on the “GSSSB Supervisor Instructor Result 2019” link available on homepage.

You will get a PDF file will open up.

Candidates can check Roll Number Wise GSSSB Supervisor Instructor Result 2019.

Check and download the GSSSB Supervisor Instructor Result 2019.

Take a print of the GSSSB result for future use.

This recruitment exam is being held to fulfill the requirement of 2367 vacancies of Supervisor Instructor in Electrical and Computer department.

<noscript><iframe title="Gsssb | supervisor instructor પરિણામ જાહેર| supervisor instructor exam result declared |" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/3RihGsVTmJ4?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

