Rajasthan Board Cancelled Librarian Recruitment Exam due to Paper Leak

Rajasthan Board Cancelled Librarian Recruitment Exam

Rajasthan Recruitment Board earlier was supposed to conduct the recruitment exams for the librarian’s post on Sunday. But due to paper leak of the exam, the board has decided to cancel the state wide examination. It was reported that the paper of exam along with the answer key on WhatsApp just two hours prior to the exam.

According to the words of B L Jatawat who is chairman of Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial service selection board (RSMSSB) on Wednesday, “We have decided to cancel the exam in view of the paper leak. New dates will be announced soon.” He added that police have already arrested six people in connection with the matter.

It has been recorded that nearly 55000 candidates have appeared in the state level examination for the recruitment on 700 posts.

Important Dates:

The board released the notification for the posts on 02nd November 2019 and the last date to submit the application was 01st December 2019.

Vacancy Details:

The board released about 700 vacancies for Librarian posts. There were among 485 posts for non-TSP area and 215 for the TSP area.

The official website to get more details on the recruitment exam is http://rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in/ .

As per the eligibility criteria, candidate should have passed 12th class examination and should have the certificate in library science. Also, the candidate should be between age of 18 years to 40 years.

The State Government has established the Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB), in exercise of the powers conferred by the proviso to Article 309 of the Constitution of India. The main role of the board is essentially to make recommendations of candidates for the direct recruitment in respect of various posts.

The selection of the candidates was done on the basis of written tests, professional tests and personal interviews as the recruitment rules. The Board would be committed to develop selection and recruitment procedures.

