UPTET 2020: 14 People Arrested for Exam Paper leak in Ghazipur and Prayagraj

Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board conducted the UPTET 2020 examination on 08th January 2020. Initially the examination for UPTET 2020 was scheduled on 22nd December 2019 but was postponed to 08th January 2020. The final result for the UPTET exam were to be released on 07th February 2020.

The examination for the UPTET has been in the news lately as the papers has been leaked by principal and relatives. There have been two major incidents reported for paper leak from Ghazipur and Prayagraj and there are many incidents which have been left unreported.

According to the update, UP Special task force, STF, has arrested 14 members from 2 gangs in these cities to rig examination papers for UPTET 2020. Special Task Force found large number of mobile phones, Bluetooth devices and also recovered Rs 10 lakh from gangs.

According to the reports, the assistant superintendent of Police informed that manager of Pancham inter college, Chandrama Singh and his abide Amit Yadav have been arrested as they had been running the gang that had rigged many examinations across the city. Get more information on UPTET 2020 on http://upbasiceduboard.gov.in/ .

Among the other people who have been arrested are the principal of Buddha Sharnam Inter college, Paras Singh and his distant relatives Chandrapal Khushwaha, Chandrahas Khushwaha, Ajeet Khushwaha, Siyaram Khushwaha and a clerk of college. These all have been involved in leaking the examination paper. Also, Paras Singh has been caught red handed while scanning exam papers. It has been believed that these papers were supposed to be sold for INR 1.5 Lakh to each candidate.

According the reports, Special task force has also nabbed people in other districts of the state. Nine people has been arrested from Jaunpur, two people have been arrested from Kannauj, three people have been arrested from Bhadohi and one has been arrested from Agra, One from Hatharas and one from Sultanpur.

