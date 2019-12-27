ICAR NET 2019 Admit Card Released on asrb.org.in; Exam from 6th to 10th Jan 2020

ICAR NET 2019 Admit Card

The ICAR NET Admit Card 2019 has been released by the Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board, ASRB. Candidates applied for this exam can download their admit card from the official website of ICAR NET.

The ICAR NET 2019 exam is scheduled to be held from January 6 to January 10, 2020 whereas earlier it was decided to be held from 9th to 15th December 2019 and later it got postponed to 6th to 10th January.

The exam was rescheduled due to some administrative reasons. The ICAR NET 2019 admit card is downloadable from the official website of ICAR by following the below mentioned steps.

The official website to get more essential details on the exam and download ICAR NET Admit Card 2019 is www.asrb.org.in .

How to Download ICAR NET Admit Card 2019?

Visit the official site of ASRB as mentioned above in this article.

Click on the “ICAR NET Admit Card 2019” link available on the home page.

You will get to see a new page.

Enter the registration number and date of birth and click on login.

Your will get to see the admit card displayed on the screen.

Check and download the admit card.

Keep a printout of the admit card for future reference.

The direct link to download and save the admit card is here, ICAR NET Admit Card 2019 .

Exam Pattern:

The ICAR NET exam will be a single paper.

It will be of 150 marks consisting of 150 objective type multiple choice questions.

The duration of the exam will be two hours.

Each question will carry 1 mark.

1/3 mark will get deducted for each wrong answer

Candidates must score the minimum qualifying marks for unreserved is 75 marks, OBC is 67.5 marks and SC/ST/Divyang is 60.0.

