Great Lakes Chennai PGPM Flex Admission Process 2020

The Post Graduate Program in Management-Flex (PGPM Flex) of the Great Lakes Chennai is a 2-year corporate program designed to develop holistic management proficiency for working professionals or Entrepreneurs that will help them to spiral their career growth.

It is a flexible version of the rigorous MBA program (PGPM) that will allow the candidates to continue their work while pursuing an MBA program.

An aspirant for PGPM Flex must have a working experience of 2 to 10 years. The work experience of participants will be taken into consideration to facilitate their understanding of the functional areas of the business system.

Like the PGPM program of Great Lakes Institute of Management Chennai, the PGPM Flex also focuses on skill development, inclusivity, teamwork and value-based management programs.

The Great Lakes Chennai is yet to release the admission schedule of 2020 academic year.

Who should pursue the PGPM Flex?

As per the official website of the Great Lakes Chennai, a PGPM Flex student could be:

Self-Sponsored/ Company Sponsored candidate from Private/Public Sector/Government

Few years of work experience (2-10) in top-level corporates.

A second-gen entrepreneur who is not satisfied with the scale and scope of the inheritance.

A start-up owner who is willing to scale up and explore all options. Such candidates must also engage in a live project after she/he grasps a good understanding of the concept in the first year.

A Professional (Doctor, Lawyer, Architect, Chartered/Cost Accountant) who feels the requirement of management education to improve their career.

PGPM Flex Program Highlights

Flexible 2 years (52 alternate weekends), an 8-term academic program with rigorous 760 hours of classroom learning

Added learning flexibility while working

A content structure similar to the 1-year PGPM course

Industry oriented courses delivered by distinguished faculty

Cross-industry peer environment for synergistic learning

Multiple functional inputs from various specialization areas

Fully mentored 6 credit dissertation work in 2nd year of PGPM Flex.

PGPM Flex Eligibility Criteria

All applicants applying to Great Lakes Chennai’s PGPM Flex should have the following criteria.

Completion of a minimum 10+2+3 years of education with a minimum of 50% marks throughout the academic track record. Must have a minimum of 2+ years of work experience by June 2020. Great Lakes can also consider the candidates with 18-24 months of work experience and excellent profile will be considered for the PGPM Flex program. A valid [<2 years] scorecard of any of the below-listed management entrance exams CAT/ XAT+ /GMAT/MAT/CMAT scores. Applicants who do not have a valid scorecard can also take the Great Lakes Aptitude Test or GREAT. Students in their final year of graduation cannot apply for the PGPM Flex Executive Program.

PGPM Flex Application Process

Visit the official website of Great Lakes- greatlakes.edu.in

Click on the PGDM ‘Apply Now’ tab.

Read the instructions carefully and register yourself by filling in the necessary details.

Applicants will be redirected to the payment page after submitting the essential credentials.

Applicants are required to pay Rs. 1,500 as an application fee. Candidates can proceed to fill the complete Registration Form only after paying the application fee.

Candidates must provide the official email-id of the recommenders. The collection process of the recommendation letter will be online.

Important Dates

The Great Lakes Institute of Management Chennai is yet to release the official admission schedule for the 2020 academic year. Aspirants are advised to visit the official website of Great Lakes regularly for more updates.

Selection Process

Candidates will be shortlisted for the next stage of the selection process based on the information provided in the application form. Shortlisted candidates will be notified of their selection, venue and time slot through email. Performance in the following areas will determine the final selection of the candidates.

Written Test Personal Interview Academic Record Quality of Work Experience Purpose Clarity of pursuing a management course

PGPM Flex Course Fee

The total course fee to be paid by the candidates will differ depending upon the plan the students choose.

Plan I Program Fee (Tuition Fee, Study Related Material, Books, Hand-outs & Alumni Fee) Rs. 7,20,000 + GST Total Fee Rs. 7,20,000 + GST Plan II Instalment I (To be paid at the time of Admission) Rs. 2,80,000 + GST as applicable Instalment II (To be paid at the commencement of 3rd term) Rs. 2,40,000 + GST as applicable Instalment III Rs. 2,40,000 + GST as applicable Total Fee Rs. 7,60,000 + GST as applicable

Note- The ‘no refund policy’ will be applicable if the candidate leaves the program mid-way.

Candidates are also required to produce a ‘No Objection Certificate’ if the student leaves the sponsoring company midway.

Financing Options

Candidates will get several ways to choose the financing of the PGPM Flex program. The multiple financing options include:

Full/ Partial sponsorship from their employers

Educational Loans provided by banks.

The Great Lakes can help the self-funded candidates with financial assistance in the form of educational loans.

Does Great Lakes Chennai have quotas for NRI/SC/ST/BC?

No. There is no reservation system for selecting candidates for the PGDM. The Great Lakes encourages applications from candidates with diverse backgrounds.

