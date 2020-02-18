Great Lakes Chennai PGXPM Admission Process 2020

The Post Graduate Executive Program in Management (PGXPM) of Great Lakes Chennai is a corporate management course of 20 months designed for the executives with 8 years of work experience to study and work simultaneously. The PGXPM course of the Great Lakes Institute of Management is a top-rated MBA program helping the professionals to grow their career and develop management competencies.

The PGXPM is a rigorous 7 term program with 7.5 days of classroom sessions in each term. There are multiple sets of core courses related to Finance, Marketing, Operations, Technology and Human Resources Management. The lectures are delivered by the eminent faculties of American and European b-Schools.

The program also offers residencies, apprenticeship and different kinds of intensive year-long live projects under a faculty guide. Students get acquainted with experiential learning through simulations, train in Chinese and get the option of overseas visit in the final term.

The Great Lakes Chennai is yet to release the official admission schedule for the 2020 admission year.

Who should apply to PGXPM?

As per the official website of the Great Lakes Institute of Management, the PGXPM is meant for:

Candidates with a minimum of 8 years of work experience who are keen to enhance their career growth. Next-Generation Family Managed Business Owners Senior Services Officers who are looking for a transition. The ‘Hi-pots’ and skilled future Business Leaders of an organization.

PGXPM Highlights

Flexible- 7 Terms spread over 2 years

Optional Overseas visit in the final term

Global and Business Environment

Eminent faculty from US, European and Asian B-schools

Apprenticeship & Live projects

Individual country-based / vertical-based intensive 1-year project.

Experiential Learning.

Leadership lecture series from eminent thought leaders and industry stalwarts.

Quasi-Consulting for practical problems.

Chinese (Mandarin) Language also offered.

PGXPM Eligibility Criteria

All applicants applying to Great Lakes Institute of Management’s PGXPM must meet the following eligibility criteria.

A minimum of 8 years of work experience s of 31st July 2020. 10+2+3 years of formal education with a minimum of 50% marks throughout. A current employee of an organization/ company or own business venture Valid scores of CAT/EA by GMAC/XAT+ or equivalent aptitude tests. Candidates can also undertake the Great Lakes Aptitude Test if they do not possess a valid aptitude scorecard. An in-principle agreement with the employer would be required for self-sponsored candidates.

Note- It is up to the Great Lakes to decide what kind of academic achievement will be considered as an achievement in the scholastic area.

PGXPM Application Process

Interested applicants meeting the following eligibility criteria can apply by following the below-listed steps. The application process is completely online.

Visit the website of Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai- www.greatlakes.edu.in Click on the ‘Apply Now’ tab. Candidates are required to register with their official email id. Fill the necessary details and pay the non-refundable fee of Rs. 1,500 as the application. Proceed to fill the remaining registration form. Applicants are also required to provide the official email ids of the recommenders.

Note- Applicants should use either the Internet Explorer browser (version 10 to 11)/ Mozilla(version 48 to 57) or Google Chrome(version 50 to 63) to fill the Registration form.

Important Dates

The Great Lakes Institute of Management Chennai is yet to release the official admission schedule for the 2020 academic year. Aspirants are advised to visit the official website of Great Lakes regularly for more updates.

Selection Process

The selection process of the PGXPM program involves the demonstration of clear purpose in pursuing the course. This can be reflected in the following components.

Management Aptitude Test Score

Written Test

Interview

Academic Record

Quality of Work Experience

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for Great Lakes Institute of Management Chennai PGDM Admission 2020-22

Course Fee

The total course fee of the PGPM Flex will vary as per the choice of the Plan by the candidates. The three plans to choose from are as follows.

Plan I Program Fee Rs. 8,50,000 + 18% GST Total Fee Rs. 8,50,000 + 18% GST Plan II Instalment I (To be paid during admission) Rs. 4,80,000 + 18% GST Instalment II( To be paid before the commencement of 5th term) Rs. 4,00,000 + 18% GST Total Fees Rs. 8,80,000 + 18% GST Plan III Instalment I (To be paid during admission) Rs. 3,40,000 + 18% GST Instalment II (To be paid at the commencement of the third term) Rs. 2,80,000 + 18% GST Instalment III (To be paid before the commencement of 5th term) Rs. 2,80,000 + 18% GST Total Fees Rs. 9,00,000 + 18% GST

Note- Since PGXPM is fully residential during the contact module, additional boarding and lodging facilities are available at the campus at a concessional rate.

Read More