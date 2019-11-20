Delhi University (Ram Lal Anand College) Recruitment 2019: Walk-in-Interview for Junior Research Fellow (JRF) and Lab Attendant on 25th November, Check here for Eligibility and Selection Process

Ram Lal Anand College is looking for deserving candidates for the recruitment of Junior Research Fellow and Lab Attendant Posts.

Candidates who are interested to work with the University of Delhi can attend the walk-in-interview on 25th November 2019. The college has already issued the notification for the recruitment of posts.

The vacancies are for the following posts:-

Junior Research Fellow – posts – 1 Lab Attendant – Posts – 1

Important Dates

Interested candidates should attend the walk-in-interview at Ram Lal Anand College on 25th November 2019. The college issued the notification on 19th November 2019. However, candidates should also check the eligibility criteria before they attend the walk-in-interview.

Eligibility Criteria

The following is the eligibility criteria for the posts open in the Delhi University – Ram Lal Anand College:-

Posts Required Qualifications Lab Attendant Candidate should be 10th Pass with science stream or equivalent qualification from the recognized university Junior Research Fellow Candidate should be Master of Science (M. Sc) in any branch of life science/Biological science with minimum 55 percent marks. Also candidate should NET/ GATE/ ICMR JRF/or related qualified.

Candidates who will be selected for Junior research fellow Posts would get INR 31,000/- per month with addition of HRA 24%. Candidates who will be selected for Lab Attendant posts would receive INR 15,800/- per month.

Application Procedure

Candidates who are interested may attend the walk-in-interview with the educational documents and other crucial documents on 25th November 2019. The venue for the walk-in-interview is the Seminar Room, Ram Lal Anand College, Benito Juarez Road, New Delhi – 110021.

It is highly recommended that candidates should reach before the time of the interview. Candidates should check the official website for the time and other details of the recruitment for the university of Delhi. The official website of Ram Lal Anand College (University of Delhi) is https://rlacollege.edu.in

Delhi University (Ram Lal Anand College) Recruitment 2019: Walk-in-Interview for Junior Research Fellow (JRF) and Lab Attendant on 25th November, Check here for Eligibility and Selection Process was last modified:

