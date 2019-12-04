Andhra Pradesh Intermediate 1st and 2nd Year Time Table 2020 Released on manabadi.co.in

Andhra Pradesh Intermediate 1st and 2nd Year Time Table 2020

Board of Intermediate Education, BIE AP has discharged AP Inter Time Table 2020 on, December 3, 2019. The assessment for both first year and second year will commence in March 2020.

Last time the result for AP Inter 2019 was discharged on April 12, 2019. Around 10.17 lakh candidates had shown up for AP intermediate assessments. Out of which, 6.3 lakh passed the test, 52,000 did not appear for the test and 3.3 lakh couldn’t clear the exam.

In the year 2020 also around 9-10 lakh candidates will answer the assessment. Applicants who will attend the test can check updates and further information from the official website of BIE AP.

The time table for first and second-year intermediate assessment is accessible on the official site of Manabadi at www.manabadi.co.in .

How to Download AP Inter exam date sheet:

Students can download the date sheet by following these basic steps given below.

Log on to the official site of Manabadi at manabadi.co.in.

Find the link for the AP Inter time table available on the home page. Click on the given link.

You will be redirected to another page where students can access the date sheet for the Intermediate exam for both first and second years respectively.

Download the date sheet and if needed, candidates can keep a hard copy of the same page for further need.

Students can download the time table if required. There is also an option to take print of schedule and keep the hard copy handy for further reference.

Intermediate Public Exam for the first year will commence on March 4, 2020, and will complete on March 21, 2020. The second-year assessment will commence on March 5, 2020, and will complete on March 23, 2020. The assessment for both the year will begin at 9 am and will finish up at 12 pm.

