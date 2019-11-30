Gauhati High Court Grade 1 2019: Exam Schedule Released on ghconline.gov.in

Gauhati High Court Grade 1 2019

The Gauhati High Court conducts the Assam Judicial examination every year to select its candidates. An official notification has been released by the Gauhati High Court stating that the information regarding the Assam Judicial Service grade 1 preliminary exam has been released in its official website.

The date of the preliminary grade 1 exam is scheduled on the 15th of December 2019. The admit card for the exam will be released on the official website of the Gauhati High Court from December 10, 2019.

Important Dates:

The important dates which the candidates must make note of are as follows:

Events Dates Date of the AJS exam December 15, 2019. Date of the release of the admit card December 10, 2019.

The details regarding the examination center and time of the exam will all be available in the hall ticket. The candidates can know about it when the admit card is issued.

The official website to get more details on the exam is http://ghconline.gov.in/ .

Exam Pattern:

The exam pattern of the Assam Judicial Service Preliminary exam 2019 is as follows:

The Assam Judicial Service Preliminary exam is a multiple-choice question type examination.

The examination will be conducted for a total of 100 marks.

No negative markings will be provided and the candidates will be given 1 mark for each correct answer. A total of 100 questions will be there.

The exam will be divided into 12 parts.

The 12 parts are

General Knowledge

Aptitude

English

Constitution of India

Code of civil procedure

Code of criminal procedure

Transfer of property act

Indian contract act

Penal code of India

Indian evidence act

Law of tarts

Official language

The official language is the Assamese language. The 100 marks will be divided among these 12 subjects.

Also read, Gauhati High Court Stenographer Grade III Result 2019.

<noscript><iframe width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/2NPXbwF2xZA?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Gauhati High Court Grade 1 2019: Exam Schedule Released on ghconline.gov.in was last modified:

Read More