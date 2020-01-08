Gauhati High Court AJS 2019 Admit Card Released on ghcrecruitment.in; Steps to Download here

Gauhati High Court AJS 2019 Admit Card

The admit card for Gauhati High Court Assam Judicial Service 2020 has been released by the Gauhati High Court. Candidates applied for the Gauhati High Court AJS 2019 exam can download their admit card from the official website of Gauhati High Court.

This recruitment drive is being carried out as Gauhati High Court invited applications for the Grade I (Assam Judicial Service) posts. Candidates having University Degree in Law from a recognized university have applied for these posts.

To download Gauhati High Court Assam Judicial Service Admit Card 2020, candidates must provide their login credentials such as Roll No and their Date of Birth on the official web portal.

The website to get more details on the Grade-I Assam Judicial Services Exam and to download the admit card is www.ghcrecruitment.in .

Steps to Download Gauhati High Court AJS Admit Card 2019:

Visit the official web page of the Gauhati High Court.

Click on the “Recruitment Section” available on the home page.

Go to the link Download Admit Card for Written Examination for recruitment into Grade-I of Assam Judicial Service, 2019.

Provide your credentials like Application Number, Date of Birth.

Click on the submit button and then the admit card will get displayed on the screen.

Check and download the Gauhati High Court AJS 2019 admit card for future reference.

The direct web link to download the admit card is here, Direct Link to Download Gauhati High Court AJS Admit Card 2019 .

The e-admit card must be furnished on the day of examination otherwise candidates will not be permitted to appear in the examination. Keep checking the official website of Gauhati High Court for latest update regarding the Assam Judicial Service recruitment process.

