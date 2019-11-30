DSSSB Nursery Teacher and Junior Engineer Answer Key 2019 Released at dsssb.delhi.gov.in, Check here for Direct Link

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) was established on the 50th independence year of India with the aim of carrying out the recruitment of capable and competent candidates into various posts in the Government.

As the name suggests, the recruitments conducted by DSSSB are generally for subordinate posts. The opportunities provided by the board are very important, especially those willing to start under career under the Government.

DSSSB had announced a total of 982 vacancies for the post of Junior Engineer and Nursery Teachers earlier this year. The applications for these posts were conducted in the months of September and October 2019. The examinations for these posts were conducted in the month of November, between 11th and 22nd November 2019.

Now that the examinations have been conducted successfully, DSSSB has moved on towards the next step of the recruitment process, that is, releasing the answer key. The answer key was released by the board on 28th November 2019 on its official website.

Releasing the answer key is an important part of the evaluation process as it helps to keep the entire process open and transparent. Candidates who had appeared for the examination of either of two posts must check out the answer keys.

In order to download their answer keys, candidates can follow the steps which have been mentioned below –

Step-1 : Visit the official website of Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board, which is http://dsssb.delhi.gov.in/home/Delhi-Subordinate-Services-Selection-Board

Step-2 : Go to the Latest News section on the homepage of the website.

Step-3 : Just above this section, candidates will find a link which reads "Draft Answer Key and filing of objections for online CBT exam for the Post code 2/19, 44/15, 92/14, 53/15, 21/15, 67/14, 16/19, 17/19, 69/12, 40/15, 45/12" Click on this link.

Step-4 : Candidates will have to log in to their application by filling in their personal credentials.

Step-5 : Submit the details.

Step-6 : The DSSSB answer key will open up. Go through the answer key carefully.

Candidates must note that this is only the draft answer key. This means that candidates will be given the opportunity to go through the answer key and raise objections if they feel that the answer stated by the board is incorrect.

The board will then take into consideration all the objections raised by the candidates and make the necessary changes to finalise the main answer key.

For candidates who had appeared for the Assistant teacher exam, the answer key will be available for them from 28th November 2019 to 1st December 2019.

On the other hand, for the candidates who had appeared for the Junior Engineer exam, the answer key will be available for them from 29th November 2019 to 2nd December 2019.

DSSSB Nursery Teacher and Junior Engineer Answer Key 2019 Released at dsssb.delhi.gov.in

