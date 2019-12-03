UPSSSC Junior Assistant 2019 Exam Schedule Released on upsssc.gov.in, Exam on 24th Dec

UPSSSC Junior Assistant 2019 Exam Schedule

The exam dates for the post of Junior Assistant Posts has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC). Candidates applied for this exam can check the exam dates released on the official website.

The UPSSSC Junior Assistant 2019 exam is scheduled to be held on 24th December 2019 (Thursday). Candidates who are eligible to appear for the exam and have successfully completed the application process can check the exam dates.

Candidates can check the exam dates by visiting the official website or through the direct link mentioned below. The exam date and time of the exam must be checked before appearing for the exam.

The official website to get more details on the UPSSSC Junior Assistant 2019 exam and check the exam schedule is www.upsssc.gov.in .

Steps to check the UPSSSC Junior Assistant Exam Date 2019:

Visit the official website of UPSSSC as mentioned above.

Click on the “UPSSSC Junior Assistant Exam Date 2019” link available on the home page.

You will get redirected to a PDF file.

Download and save the exam schedule notice.

Take a print if you want to refer it in future.

The direct link to check the exam schedule is here, UPSSSC Junior Assistant Exam Date Notice.

Exam Pattern:

UPSSSC Junior Assistant Exam will have 130 questions.

Subject wise mark distribution will be; Hindi Knowledge and Written Ability (60 questions), General Intelligence (30 questions) and General Knowledge (40 questions).

Total marks of the test will be of 65 marks in which 30 marks are allotted to Hindi Knowledge and Written Ability, 15 marks to General Knowledge and 20 marks to General Knowledge.

Each wrong answer will deduct 1/4 th

Those qualifying in UPSSSC Junior Assistant written exam will be called for Steno Skill Test of 24 marks.

The admit card is considered to be one of the mandatory documents to be carried to the exam hall. Candidates must bring it to the exam hall along with photo ID proof, without which they will not be allowed to appear for the examination.

Also read, UPSSSC Steno Skill Test Admit Card 2019.

