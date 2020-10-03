GATE Scholarship 2020: Details for GATE, GPAT stipend Released by AICTE

As per the guidelines issued by AICTE, students in a current academic year, i.e. 2020-21 studying any of the above-mentioned subjects, can apply for the GATE Scholarship 2020.

The GATE Scholarship 2020 will be awarded to students based on certain criteria; therefore, before applying the aspirant must thoroughly read the guidelines for the same.

The registration window for the GATE Scholarship 2020 has been opened, and aspirants can visit the official website with their application. Candidates are advised to comply with the eligibility criteria; otherwise, their application would be rejected.

GATE Scholarship 2020: Offering Equal Opportunities

To provide students with equal opportunities, educational organisations and institute offer scholarships to eminent students. The scholarships not only allow students to choose their career pathways without financial challenges or hurdles but also bring them recognition.

Therefore, educational institutes offer scholarships every year, which waives off the academic fee of students allowing them to study and gain knowledge in any university as per their choice.

In a recent update, AICTE, All India Council for Technical Education, has also issued GATE Scholarship 2020 guidelines for students. Aspirants presently studying in MTech, ME or MArch can apply for the scholarship programme along with relevant documents.

Only those candidates who have been selected in MTech, ME or MArch will be considered eligible for the scholarship programme.

Candidates must have received an admission letter by the university or institute confirming their admission in the mentioned departments.

The scholarship programme is specifically for those students who have taken admission into colleges or institutions affiliated with AICTE.

The college or university in which the admission is taken must accept GATE scores.

In case the aspirant fails to submit the desired GATE scores, his admission in the university will be cancelled and hence, they would not be eligible to apply for the GATE scholarship programme.

The students must be in the present academic year, i.e. 2020-21.

The GATE scholarship programme is only for post-graduation students.

Candidates can apply for the scholarship programme at the official website of AICTE. The official website is aicte-india.org.

Apart from the eligibility criteria, the candidates must make sure that all the required documents are submitted during the time of application. Documents would be verified, and further scholarship would be offered.

After receiving the scholarship, the selected candidates would be entitled to the following leverages.

The selected candidates would be given a stipend of Rs 12,400 every month for two years or till the time their course is completed. This indicates that the stipend is awarded every year till the candidate remains a part of the institution.

Apart from the monthly stipend, the selected candidates would also be eligible to receive an annual contingency grant of Rs 20,000.

For more details, candidates can visit the official website and read the official notice released by AICTE regarding GATE 2020 scholarship.

As per the official notice issued by the organisation, the scholarship opportunities are offered to students to ensure development in technical education universities and colleges in India.

Therefore, selected PG students are entitled to receive a stipend of Rs 12,400 every month. The programme is specifically for full-time GATE/GPAT qualified students who are further admitted into AICTE affiliated institutions or universities.

Moreover, the scholarships are awarded after verification of documents, eligibility criteria and other necessary requirements.

Know how to apply for GATE Scholarship 2020

Interested students can apply for the scholarship opportunities after reading the eligibility guidelines. For applying, students can visit the official website of AICTE, where the registration window has been opened. The following steps explain how to apply for the GATE 2020 scholarship.

Step 1 – The official link for scholarship application has been generated on the official website of AICTE

Step 2 – Candidates can look for a direct link stating ‘AICTE Scholarship 2020’

Step 3 – Here, the candidate would be required to complete the verification process. after verification, the candidate can fill the bank account details along with other necessary requirements.

Step 4 – Candidates must submit all their details including the institute’s permanent ID, candidate’s date of birth, Student’s ID, etc.

Step 5– After submitting all the details, candidates can submit their forms and share a copy of the same with their respective institutions.

AICTE GATE Scholarship process

The application of the candidates goes through a long process to ensure that the scholarship is awarded to the right candidate. The candidates are required to submit a copy of the scholarship application to their respective institutions.

After filling the form, the respective institutes will be required to verify and scan all the details. Further, the details of the candidates admitted in MTech, ME or MArch through GATE scores is submitted.

The last to verify and submit the data of applied candidates have been scheduled as 31st December 2020.

In case the scholarship is confirmed, candidates would receive the stipend amount in their bank accounts.

Moreover, the scholarship payment would commence from the date of admission. Candidates must hold a valid and authentic income and category certificate before applying for the scholarship.

Other Backward Category (Creamy Layer) candidates will not be considered eligible for the monthly stipend. However, candidates belonging to the OBC (Non-creamy layer) can apply but must submit relevant category or income certificate, which are not more than one year old.

For other necessary details and guidelines, candidates can visit the official website of AICTE. Students are advised to check the schedule for the scholarship programme to avoid missing their opportunities.

