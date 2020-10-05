Experts hint at Encouraging signs Despite a Reduction in CAT Registration

With CAT 2020 examination at the corner, students from across the country have started their preparations with great enthusiasm.

The global pandemic brought several challenges in the course of the national-level management examination lately. However, the hurdles did not stop aspirants from being a part of the CAT 2020 entrance test.

As per the latest updates shared by the CAT conducting authorities, approximately 2.3 lakh students have registered for the CAT 2020 exam. The move is significant since the pandemic has pushed students to either take a drop or miss the test.

Earlier, 2.4 lakh students registered for the CAT exam. The dropping digits in registration have been primarily due to the aftermaths of the pandemic along with financial complications and movement restrictions.

Important details for CAT 2020

The Common Admission Test (CAT) has been scheduled on 29th November 2020. The registration process has been over and admit cards will soon be released on the official website. Candidates are advised to mark their calendars accordingly.

Moreover, the students must analyse the test format along with other necessary guidelines and requirements before appearing for the test. Times are a little tough therefore pre-planning everything is advised.

The drop in CAT registration number has been due to the spread of the coronavirus along the length and breadth of the country. Students from across the country have been facing several difficulties to cope up with their studies and colleges life.

However, experts believe that irrespective of the drop in registrations, the digits have been encouraging.

Another considerate reason for a significant number of CAT registrations is that young professionals have been hit hard with the employability downfall. This has, thus, pushed them to go back to school yet again.

Safety and well-being of students extremely important

As per the IIM Indore, the organising institute for CAT 2020, shares that the sustained registration digits over the year and during tough times like these indicate the ever-present interest of young professionals in the management sector.

Himanshu Rai, Director at IIM Indore shares about how hard the CAT organising time is working to ensure the safety and well-being of participating students. The team will be following necessary protocols along with social distancing and isolation necessities.

Earlier, the authorities also shared the updated format of the CAT 2020 paper. The changes in the test duration were made to ensure that social distancing norms were followed at all time. The test was earlier conducted for 3 hours.

However, amidst the pandemic, the authorities reduced the time duration, allowing students to attempt the test in 2 hours. Other than this, no further changes in the test format have been shared by the authorities.

Apart from CAT 2020, other national-level examinations have seen a significant drop in the number of registrations this year. The key reason for the drop in registration is widespread of the pandemic.

However, other reasons are prevalent, as well. National-level examinations like JEE Main and JEE Advanced witnessed fewer candidates this year.

The comparatively high registration for CAT 2020 examination indicates the significant interest of candidates in this field and how CAT, among other management entrance test is trustworthy and recognised.

Another reason for high registration among these crucial times is that the market and demand for management sectors is high. Universities have been offering a holistic environment for learning even during the restriction on physical classes.

Moreover, the growing demand in the market for management aspirants is the table as well. As per experts, the number of CAT 2020 registration and management aspirants is likely to rise over the years.

Top management institutions have been working smoothly over the past few months. However, b-schools and management institutes located in tier- 3 or tier-4 cities have been suffering tremendously due to slow movement and lockdown.

People have not preferred to join these institutions. The students in tier-1 or tier-2 institutes are safe, and many of them cleared IIMs this year.

