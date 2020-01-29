CMAT and GPAT 2020 Answer Keys to be Released Today on cmat.nta.nic.in and gpat.nta.nic.in

CMAT and GPAT 2020 Answer Keys

The GPAT and CMAT 2020 exam has been held successfully by the National Testing Agency, NTA. Candidates appeared in this exam can download the answer keys once released on the official website of CMAT or GPAT.

The exam held on 28th January 2020 across the country at various exam centres. The exams were held in a Computer Based Test, CBT format from 9:30 AM to 12: 30 PM. The answer keys are expected to be released soon. Once released, candidates can share their objection within 2 days.

Candidates appeared in these exams must keep checking the official website of National Testing Agency, NTA. The official website to get more details on the examination and to download the answer keys are www.cmat.nta.nic.in and www.gpat.nta.nic.in .

Steps to check CMAT, GPAT 2020 answer keys:

CMAT 2020:

Visit the CMAT website as mentioned above.

Click on the “Answer Key of CMAT 2020” available on the home page.

Check and download the answer keys in the PDF format.

Save the answer key in a hard copy and match your answers.

Raise objections in the specified format mentioned on the site.

File the objection and with proof supporting it.

Take a print of the submitted objection form.

GPAT 2020:

Visit the official site of GPAT 2020.

Click on the “Answer Key of GPAT 2020” link on the home page.

Check and download the answer keys in the PDF format.

Save the answer key in a hard copy and match your answers.

Raise objections in the specific format mentioned by the officials.

File the objection and with proof supporting it.

Take a print of the submitted objection form for GPAT 2020.

The CMAT and GPAT were scheduled on January 28, 2020. A total of 74486 and 50747 candidates attended the exam respectively.

The CMAT CBT was conducted at 245 centres in 104 cities across India and the GPAT exam was conducted at 180 centres in 107 cities across India.

Candidates can expect the results of CMAT and GPAT 2020 to be released in the month of February 2020.

Also read, CMAT 2020 and GPAT 2020.

<noscript><iframe title="GPAT 2020 : 125 QUESTION - ANSWERS 2020" width="640" height="480" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/-l-UAcpQJeo?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

