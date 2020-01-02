GATE 2020 Admit Card: Check Releasing Date, Exam Pattern and Other Details

GATE 2020 Admit Card

The reputed IIT has issued their admit card for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering for the year 2020 at its website gate on January 3. The exam will be carried on February 1, 2, 8 and 9 respectively.

The admit card will be accessible only for the candidates whose applications have been received. The candidates need to download the admit card and take a print-out of the same and bring it to the examination hall along with an original photo identity proof.

Exam pattern:

The examination will be for three hours duration and with 65 questions for a total of 100 marks. The exam shall include objective-type in nature, having a choice of four answers, out of which the candidate has to select the correct answer. Note that all the paper will include 65 questions carrying 100 marks, and 10 questions carrying a total of 15 marks will be on General Aptitude, which is meant to test the Language and Analytical Skills.

The official website of GATE to get more details on the 2020 exam is http://gate.iitd.ac.in/ .

Around 8 lakh candidates have applied for the entrance exam. This number previous year was around 9 lakhs to be fair. But now most of the applications rushed in for Mechanical Engineering (ME) with 1lakh candidates and more applying while the tiniest number of enrollments came in for the Ecology and Evolution i.e.1k and more applications. With the recently launched biomedical engineering exam, there are around 2,229 applications were received.

The outcome will be announced on March 16. The GATE result is legitimate for three years respectively. Those who pass the exam will not only be qualified to apply for access at IITs, IISc for MTech courses though they are qualified to apply for jobs in the government sector or driving PSUs. The GATE score is also affirmed by a few foreign universities. For extra details check the notification and stay updated through our page.

