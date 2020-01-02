NTA JEE Main 2020: Last Year Toppers Share Few Tips for the Preparation

NTA JEE Main 2020

With the clock ticking at fast phase Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main, the best to clear is step up with whole focus and dedication and little experience. So, here is some experience of preceding year’s toppers sharing their last-minute recommendations for the entrance exam.

Shubham Srivastava who got All India Rank (AIR) 1 by achieving 99.96 % in his Jan exams. He suggested the students refer NCERT books for physics, chemistry, and mathematics. He also told about his daily routine where each day after school and coaching, he dedicated 3-4 hours to self-study daily. Keeping his routine flexible otherwise. He said referring different books is important but it’s more important to clear concepts.

To know more about the exam pattern and other details, visit the official website https://jeemain.nic.in/.

The AIR 2, Dhruv Arora from Indore share his formulae saying he immediately finished the easy part and saved extra time to dedicate to moderately difficult questions. Practice and familiarize with the different type of questions asked in the exam as well as with the format. Solving paper is the next key.

Gollapudi N Lakshmi Narayanan excelled in JEE Main January paper-II for B.Arch admissions and also acquiring 99.91% in paper-I for BTech enrollment. He said he followed a very strict routine. Firstly, going through all the lectures carefully. Waking up 6 am daily and attending coaching center from 7 am onwards. Devoting 11 hours for studies till the last minute was his formulae.

JEE Main January 2019 topper Ankit Mishra said he had a hard time with the chemistry he considers there is too much to remember in the subject. So, he moved towards meditation to keep his focus tight

He also said it’s important to keep yourself cool during the exam and review each question individually.

We wish best wishes to candidates who are preparing for their upcoming exams. For details check the notification and stay updated through our pages.

Also read, NTA JEE Main 2020 Physics Sample Paper.

<noscript><iframe title="JEE Main Topper 2019 | AIR 16, Paper Solving Tips for JEE Mains 2020 by Dravya Marwaha" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/c8-JmL9oAL8?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

NTA JEE Main 2020: Last Year Toppers Share Few Tips for the Preparation was last modified:

Read More