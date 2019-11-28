GATE 2020 Exam Schedule Released by IIT Delhi, Check here for Exam Dates and Shift Details

Indian Institute of Technology (Delhi, Bombay, Kharagpur, Guwahati, Kanpur, Roorkee, and Madras) and Indian Institute of Science (Bangalore) are two of the most popular names in the field of science education in India. In order to gain admission into these reputed institutions, it is compulsory for the students to appear for GATE, i.e. Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering.

GATE is conducted by IITs and IISC every year together on behalf of the National Coordination Board-GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India. Every year hundreds of thousands of students appear for the GATE.

This year also, 8.6 lakh candidates have registered for GATE 2020. As per the latest notification related to GATE 2020, the examinations would be conducted on 1st February 2020, 2nd February 2020, 8th February 2020, and 9th February 2020 across various centres in the country.

Examinations will be held in two sessions. Morning session of GATE 2020 Exam will be organised from 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM and the afternoon session of the GATE 2020 Exam will be conducted from 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM.

The admit cards for GATE 2020 Exam will be released on the official website of GATE 2020, i.e. www.gate.iitd.ac.in. The admit cards will be available for download from 3rd January 2020. Students should log-on to the official website for GATE 2020 Exam and download their admit cards as soon as they are released. It is mandatory to carry the admit cards on the day of the GATE 2020 Exam otherwise the students will not be allowed to sit for the GATE 2020 Exam.

GATE 2020 Exam Date Sheet

The official date sheet for GATE 2020 Exam has now been released on the official website of GATE 2020. Here are the details for the perusal of candidates: –

S. No. Date Shift Subjects 1 1st February 2020 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM IN, PH, MT, ME1, PE 2 1st February 2020 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM PI, CY, ME2 3 2nd February 2020 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM BM, CH, AR, XL, XE, MA, AR, ST, BT 4 2nd February 2020 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM EC, AG, CG, AE 5 8th February 2020 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM EY, EE, TF 6 8th February 2020 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM CS 7 9th February 2020 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM CE1 8 9th February 2020 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM CE2

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for GATE 2020 | Civil Engineering Exam Date, Admit Card

As per the notification, the answer key for GATE 2020 Exam will be released in the 3rd week of February 2020 on the official website of the GATE 2020 only. The final results will be declared on 16th March 2020. Once the results are declared, the further process will be conducted for allotting candidates to relevant courses including MTech, ME, Ph.D., and M. Arch.

GATE 2020 Exam Schedule Released by IIT Delhi, Check here for Exam Dates and Shift Details was last modified:

Read More