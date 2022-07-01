PGDM programme at IMDR ensures 100% ROI. Apply now and make your future bright

Over the last few years, a post-graduate diploma in management or PGDM program has become a popular choice for students wishing to embark on a career journey in Management. The prime objective of enrolling in this learning program is to attain professional development along with building leadership, networking, and industry-specific abilities. Several management institutes across the country offer this program, making it a difficult choice for students.

For students looking for a management diploma program in Pune, the Deccan Education Society’s Institute of Management Development and Research (IMDR), established in 1974, is a great choice. The institute is the first business school in the city and is also among the top college. IMDR was founded by Late Padmashree Dr Ramesh Doshi and Late Shri Sumatilal Shah and has been accredited by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE).

The applied practice of knowledge helps in creating business leaders who are well-versed in the theoretical and practical aspects of Management. The last 48 years have seen the institute emerge as a premier business school with a legacy of facilitating applied learning. It combines traditional classroom teaching with the field experience for students that include case study sessions, live projects, role play, and industry internships to create a blended learning program.

Along with its academic excellence, the institute has also maintained its over 90% placements year-on-year. The college placements record is another reason why IMDR is a popular choice for students. Let’s look at the placement report card of the institute.

IMDR Placement Report

88 companies participated in campus placements 2021.

Out of the companies that made confirmed offers on campus 35% were new companies while 65% were regular recruiters .

Placement highlights for the 2020-22 batch

The average package for the class of 2020-22 stood at INR 5.43 LPA

More than 90 firms attended the campus placement drive

The Highest CTC offered was INR 10 LPA and the Most Frequently Offered CTC was INR 7.94 LPA.

Placement highlights for the 2019-21 batch

Over 90% of the batch of 2019-21 was placed in the placement drive

73 companies participated in campus placements for the year

Average CTC stood at INR 5.4 LPA while the Most Frequently Offered CTC was INR 6.5 LPA

Sector-wise placements for the batch: BFSI (54%), Consulting and Analytics (16%), Manufacturing (2%), Logistics and Retail (21%), E-Learning (7%)

Key placement sectors and prominent recruiters at IMDR placement drive

BFSI- ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Tata Capital, Axis Bank, IDFC First Bank, BNY Mellon

Consulting and Analytics: TCS, Accenture, KPIT, Neeyamo, Decimal Point Analytics, SG Analytics

Manufacturing- Fine Handling and Automation

Logistics and Retail- NTC Logistics, Rise Retail, Kuehne and Nagel, IndiaMart

E-Learning: BYJUs, Jaro Education.

Placement highlights for the 2018-20 batch

Over 85% of the 2018-20 batch have been placed

Over 97 companies participated in campus placements for the year 2018-20

The Average CTC stood at INR 5.52 LPA, the Highest CTC Offered was INR 10 LPA and the Most frequently Offered Salary was INR 6.54 LPA

14% of placements were secured through direct alumni engagement

Sector-wise placements: BFSI (39%), IT and Consulting (31%), Manufacturing (16%), Logistics and Shipping (6%), E-Commerce and Online Education (8%),

Key placement sectors and prominent recruiters at IMDR placement drive

BFSI- Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Allianz, Aegon Life, Aeon Credit, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Securities, ICICI Prudential, HFFC, Indusind Bank, Future Generali, Kotak Bank, Tata Capital, Purnartha.

Information Technology: Tata Consultancy Service Limited, Tata Consultancy Service –Business Process Service, HCL Technologies.

Manufacturing/FMCG- Godrej and Boyce, Sudarshan Chemicals, Bajaj Auto, Greaves Cotton, LG Electronics, Hansa Group.

Logistics and Retail- NTC Logistics, Rise Retail, Kuehne and Nagel, IndiaMart

E-Commerce and Retail: BYJUs, Future Group.

Return on Investment

IMDR has proven to be a good return on investment for students as a management institution. This return does not just include monetary benefits as students also amass foundational skills that help them gradually build a successful career in management. With top recruiters like Coca-Cola, ICICI Bank, BYJUs, Accenture, etc., students get multitudes of placement opportunities in various sectors. The salary packages offered to IMDR students upon completing the program is much higher than the tuition fees.

Students of IMDR also have an opportunity to earn a reasonable stipend from the six-month internship. The internship is a part of the two-year PGDM program and it ensures that students get to expand their knowledge beyond textbooks and assessments. Many corporate give preference to management graduates with an experience in the industry along with academic requirements and this internship bridges that gap. Armed with the right industry exposure and a holistic, real-world experience, students can secure better placement opportunities.

