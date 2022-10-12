FORE School of Management Accepting Applications For PGDM Batch 2023 – PaGaLGuY

FORE School of Management, one of the top management colleges in the Delhi NCR, according to the Government of India NIRF Ranking 2022, has launched applications for PGDM admission in 2023. FORE will accept CAT 2022, XAT 2023, and GMAT results (Taken between 1st January 2021 and 31st January 2023).

FORE is dedicated to improving Management Education, Research, Training, and Consultancy, giving students hands-on experience in the corporate sector. For the past 30 years, FORE has established management education standards. FORE is recognised by SAQS (South Asia Quality Systems), making it one of the few South Asian business schools to acquire this stringent international accreditation of quality assurance standards.

FORE School of Management provides two-year full-time AICTE-approved PGDM; PGDM (IB), PGDM (FM), and PGDM (BDA) dual specialisation programmes, as well as doctorate programmes in Management. This article discusses the application process, fee structure, and placement highlights.

PLACEMENT HIGHLIGHTS: 2022

Batch Size – 390+ students

Highest CTC: Rs.23.5 LPA (Domestic)

Highest CTC: Rs.41 LPA (International)

Average CTC: 14.04 LPA

Median CTC: 13.52 LPA

35 PPOs were offered

Top Recruiters: Accenture, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Amazon, Capgemini, Cognizant, Dell, HCL, HSBC, ICICI Bank, Deloitte, KPMG, TATA Capital, EY & others.



STEPS TO FOLLOW FOR ONLINE APPLICATION:



Step 1 – Register yourself

Step 2 – Verify your contact details

Step 3 – Fill out the application form (One common application form for all 4 programmes offered)

Step 4 – Pay the fee (Pay through Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking)

Step 5 – Submit the application



ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA: Batch 2023-25



A bachelor’s degree of at least a minimum 3 years duration, with at least 50% marks

Accepted tests – CAT 2022/XAT 2023 or GMAT (Taken between Jan 1, 2021, and January 31, 2023). The cutoff will be disclosed later.

Aspirants in their final year of a bachelor’s degree or students awaiting final year results may also apply; you may submit your mark sheet and degree certificate later.

FEES STRUCTURE: 2023-25

Programme Self Sponsored Company Sponsored PGDM Rs.16,98,000 (Sixteen Lakh Ninety-Eight Thousand Only) Rs. 21,22,500 (Twenty One Lakh Twenty Two Thousand Five Hundred Only) PGDM (IB) Rs.16,98,000 (Sixteen Lakh Ninety Eight Thousand Only) Rs. 21,22,500 (Twenty One Lakh Twenty Two Thousand Five Hundred Only) PGDM (FM) Rs.16,98,000 (Sixteen Lakh Ninety Eight Thousand Only) Rs. 21,22,500 (Twenty One Lakh Twenty Two Thousand Five Hundred Only) PGDM (BDA) Rs.16,98,000 (Sixteen Lakh Ninety Eight Thousand Only) Rs. 21,22,500 (Twenty One Lakh Twenty Two Thousand Five Hundred Only)

Online applications are now live on the FORE's official website.

