Goa Institute of Management Accepting Applications For PGDM Batch 2023-25

Admissions for the two-year residential Postgraduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) programmes at Goa Institute of Management have begun. Currently, the institution has 540 places for four full-time residential PGDM programmes in core management, healthcare analytics, big data analytics, banking, insurance, and financial services.

Candidates must apply for PGDM programmes at GIM by visiting gim.ac.in by November 15, 2022.

Candidates with a valid score in any competitive test, such as the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT), Common Admission Test (CAT), Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT), or Common Management Admission Test (CMAT), would be able to apply for admission to GIMS 2023. Personal interviews, professional experience, and past academic records are considered in the selection phase.

“A two-year degree at GIM enables you to enhance your knowledge via a competency-based curriculum that also promotes sustainability and responsible management,” said GIM director Ajit Parulekar. As responsible, resilient, empowered, and inventive leaders, our students and alums play an essential role in the greater societal fabric. We attract some of the top students in India, who will be led by world-class academic faculty and employed by some of the most prestigious organisations. We are excited to welcome the incoming class of 2023.”

“Applications will be accepted in phases, with the deadline for the ‘first mover advantage’ round being November 15, 2022.” Early candidates will benefit from a decreased application cost. “Two additional rounds will be conducted in December before the final call for applications in early January 2023,” the statement said. GIM has been rated 36th among India’s best B-Schools by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF).

To get access to more unique business insights & case studies – Sign up for our newsletter.

Read More