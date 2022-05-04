Why Consider A PGDM Programme At IMDR? 8 Key Benefits

Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) has gradually become one of the most sought-after management learning courses. The program’s prime aim is to strive for professional development, particularly strengthening leadership, networking, and industry-specific abilities, making it a popular reason among management students seeking it. However, while selecting any management institution, we usually may find ourselves in a conundrum. Deccan Education Society’s Institute of Management Development and Research (IMDR), established in 1974, comes through as a top choice for a Diploma in Management in Pune. Over the last 48 years, it has established itself as a business school of repute. Founded by Late Padmashree Dr. Ramesh Doshi and Late Shri Sumatilal Shah, it has been accredited by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and Directorate of Technical Education(DTE).

The renowned institute is also a member of the following organizations:

The Association of Management Development Institutions in South Asia (AMDISA)

Confederation of Indian Industry International Chamber of Commerce, India (CII)

Indo-German Chamber of Commerce Indo-French Chamber of Commerce

Mahratta Chamber of Commerce Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA)

Their strong legacy is continued in their contemporary and dynamic vision to create distinguished business leaders and nurture them for the future. Their courses offered in PGDM are invested in honing personal and professional skills relevant to being a productive part of the workforce. Its mission is to train students to become sensitive employees and creative leaders who can develop sustainable solutions to industry problems. Their educational philosophy lies in working on the growth of oneself to contribute to the overall development of organizations.

Out of the many reasons for choosing IMDR for management studies, here are the 8 Key Benefits:

Being a Part of a Historically Significant Institute

IMDR is the first Business School in Pune. With a former affiliation to the University of Pune, it gained autonomous status in 1977, intending to develop flexible pedagogy and assessment systems. It is also a sister concern of the renowned Fergusson College and Brihan Maharashtra College of Commerce (BMCC). IMDR’s roots are deep in history; however, its teaching methods and course structures are constantly evolving to suit the needs of the times, thereby, illustrating its commitment to adopting progressive trends in management education.

Work Experience

One of the critical concerns for anybody pursuing a higher education degree is negotiating with the time lost being part of the workforce. These concerns are put to rest while pursuing IMDR’s two-year PGDM course. Their embedded six-month internship program, which is a part of the coursework, ensures that students expand their knowledge beyond textbooks and assessments with a holistic, real-world experience. As a result, graduates are industry-ready and equipped with the tools to provide solutions to crises.

Networking

Forming professional connections is an inseparable part of one’s career path. While it can be a personal initiative, IMDR goes a step beyond to ensure that its graduates form valuable ties through their strong alumni network. Building relationships with batchmates, faculty and alumni help in the broadening of perspective by being exposed to multiple worldviews and experiences. Sustained relationships with the alumni network becomes imperative because of the opportunities and learning that is made available through it. The network can not only assist in placements and internships but also give valuable feedback on curriculum design.

Mentorship

The faculty at IMDR is also keenly invested in their students’ progress. Individual students receive mentorship and guidance from their teachers in their postgraduate journey. Thus, if students have any issues, confusion, require input about their progress, or have concerns about their life at IMDR, they can seek advice from their mentors.

Interdisciplinary Approach

IMDR’s postgraduate program in management gives its students the liberty to choose from two elective areas as part of their dual specialization policy. An interdisciplinary approach of this kind allows students to explore the diverse areas where their skill-sets might be relevant. This fosters exploration of vocational callings and also prepares graduates for industry requirements.

State-of-the-Art Education

IMDR’s Blended Learning model ensures that students access traditional and digital learning methods. Their unique and original Instructional System Design Methodology allows students access to academic assistance and tools for self-study. It is imperative for any institute to be digitally competent and have a robust IT infrastructure. IMDR has asserted its presence in digital education by conceptualizing value-added programs available over platforms like Coursera, edX and SWAYAM.

Prime Campus Location

Located at Deccan Gymkhana in the heart of Pune, IMDR offers its students a wholesome college experience. The campus itself has exceptional facilities like a well-stocked library, auditorium, classrooms, dormitories, etc., however, the proximity to other educational institutes also adds to the atmosphere of the campus. Owing to its design, the region provides students with easy access to sports facilities, retail centres, and dining establishments. It also offers excellent access to different city sections, making travel less of a hassle.

Return on Investment

Higher education can often become an expensive burden. However, IMDR has proven to be an institution that gives the best return on investment. With top recruiters like Coca-Cola, ICICI Bank, BYJUs, Accenture, etc., placement opportunities are plentiful. Thus, the salary packages offered upon completing the course outweigh the tuition fees. In addition to this, one might also earn a reasonable stipend from the six-month internship. Apart from the monetary benefits, students also learn foundational skills that they can gradually build a successful career upon.

Apart from the benefits that IMDR offers, its PGDM program is also a rigorous academic course that requires its students to be proactive with assignments, case studies and fieldwork. The two-year full-time program is divided into four semesters of approximately 16 weeks each, with the internship module starting at the beginning of the second year. Students are expected to have 80% attendance with a 20% allowance of contingencies.

Over these two years, students can specialize in the following electives:

Marketing

Finance

Supply Chain and Operations

International Trade

Human Resources

Business Technology and Systems

Business Analytics

Entrepreneurship and Start-Up Management

Students can opt for two elective areas as part of the dual specialization feature of the program and can gain experience in sectors like Information Technology, Shipping, Retail, e-Commerce, etc.

The programme requires excellence in traditional assessment methods like assignments and semester-end examinations. However, experiential learning is at the heart of the PGDM program at IMDR. The Dr. P.C Shejwalkar Centre for Entrepreneurship and Innovation was established in this spirit. Through the support of this ideation lab, students are encouraged to take creative leaps and propose business ideas that can be funded, mentored, developed and taken to the next level.

IMDR’s legacy is building on core business and personal skills. It is not only the attractive paycheck that lies at the end of one’s PGDM journey but also a meaningful career with a deep understanding of the dynamic nature of business. Graduates of IMDR learn how to be the makers of their careers, and hence, it becomes a top choice for aspirants in business management education.

To know more about the PGDM programme at IMDR, Join: [Official] IMDR, Pune Admissions 2022-2024 Queries

Read More