22 percent rise in highest salaries for recent 2018-20 batch placements : IFIM Business School

I, Divyanshu Kulkarni a student of the current batch of 2019-21 want to share details regarding the placements of our senior batch i.e. batch of 2018-20.

IFIM Business School having concluded it’s placements for the 2018-20 batch have placed 100% students through their Internship’s and final Placement’s. A total of 159 companies participated in the program. Their were a total of 261 students in it.

A majority of the companies were from the IT sector(23%) followed by Consulting(13%). The graduating batch had opted for branches like Marketing, Analytics, Finance, Human Resources and International Business. All of them were placed in the areas of their interest.

The highest Internship package was Rs.81000 with the average internship package being Rs.25000. The highest salary offered was of Rs. 19.5 lakhs. It is a 22% increase from last year’s packages.

MyGate was the top recruiter this time and placed 18 students. Big companies like Nestle, FedEx, Oracle, dell, Deloitte, TCS, Cushman and Wakefield, EY, KPMG, Capgemini, Schneider Electric, HDFC Bank Ltd., PhonePe, Coffee Day Beverages, TOI, Ather Energy, Smartscreen Technologies, Puma and many more are the recruiters for our recent 2018-20 batch.

The sector wise placement details are:

This is indeed a motivation for all us and it inspires us to work harder and indeed think “Beyond Tomorrow”.

