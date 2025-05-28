Program Overview

The National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM), in partnership with Maharashtra National Law University (MNLU), Mumbai, offers a specialized one-year LL.M. program in Investment and Securities Laws. Designed for aspiring legal professionals and fresh graduates, this program delivers an intensive, full-time academic curriculum focused on the legal regulation of securities and investment markets in India.

Academic Depth and Practical Relevance

This LL.M. program provides a comprehensive understanding of key legislations such as the Securities Contract Regulation Act (1956), SEBI Act (1992), and the Depositories Act (1996). It covers more than 39 regulations framed by SEBI and dives deep into market regulation, corporate finance, investment advisory, derivatives, banking regulation, competition law, and insolvency laws.

Participants will also gain practical knowledge by learning documentation practices related to securities market transactions and understanding the legal nuances of financial disputes.

Expert-Led Curriculum

The course is taught by esteemed faculty from both NISM and MNLU. Additionally, renowned corporate law practitioners, officers from financial market regulators, and international guest faculty enrich the academic experience. This blend of academic and industry insights ensures participants are prepared to apply their knowledge in real-world scenarios.

Who Should Apply?

This program is ideal for:

Fresh law graduates aiming to build careers in securities law.

Working professionals seeking specialization in financial market regulations.

Graduates from disciplines like Law, Commerce, Management, Economics, Engineering, and Statistics who are passionate about the financial sector.

Career Pathways

Graduates of this LL.M. program are equipped to pursue diverse roles in the financial ecosystem, including:

Market Segments : Equity, Debt, Currency, and Commodity Derivatives.

: Equity, Debt, Currency, and Commodity Derivatives. Market Infrastructure Institutions : Operations, Compliance, Risk Management at Stock Exchanges, Depositories, and Clearing Corporations.

: Operations, Compliance, Risk Management at Stock Exchanges, Depositories, and Clearing Corporations. Banking Sector : Treasury operations and management.

: Treasury operations and management. Advisory Services : Roles as Investment Advisors, Wealth Managers, and Financial Planners.

: Roles as Investment Advisors, Wealth Managers, and Financial Planners. Mutual Funds Industry: In areas like compliance, risk, operations, and distribution.

NISM’s Vision

With this LL.M. program, NISM aims “to create a cadre of securities market professionals” who are academically proficient and industry-ready. The program serves as a launchpad for those aspiring to lead in India’s evolving financial and legal sectors.

Admissions Open for 2025-26

The National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM), in collaboration with Maharashtra National Law University (MNLU), Mumbai, invites applications for its prestigious one-year LL.M. program in Investment and Securities Laws for the academic year 2025-26. This specialized program is tailored for individuals passionate about financial regulations, market laws, and the legal framework governing India’s securities markets.

Program Highlights

Duration : 1 year (Full-time)

: 1 year (Full-time) Mode : Residential Program at NISM Campus

: Residential Program at NISM Campus Collaborating Institutions : NISM and MNLU Mumbai

: NISM and MNLU Mumbai Intake: Candidates from General, SC/ST, OBC, PWD, NRI/PIO/OCI categories, along with Industry/Institution-sponsored professionals

Eligibility Criteria

General Applicants

Must hold an B. degree or equivalent with: Minimum 50% marks (General/OBC/PWD/NRI/PIO/OCI) Minimum 45% marks (SC/ST)

with:

Final Year Law Students

Candidates appearing or awaiting results of their qualifying examination in May/June 2025 may also apply.

of their qualifying examination in May/June 2025 may also apply. Eligibility must be fulfilled by the cut-off date announced in the merit list.

Industry/Institution Sponsored Candidates

Must be employed for at least three years with: Regulatory bodies (SEBI, RBI, PFRDA, IRDA, IBBI, CCI, etc.) Market Infrastructure Institutions (NSE, BSE, NSDL, CDSL, etc.) Banks, Financial Institutions, Government Departments, Judiciary, or practicing Advocates

with: Must meet the same academic criteria as general candidates

Note: Candidates placed in a compartment during the admission year are ineligible.

Admission Process & Selection Criteria

Step 1: Online Test

Date : June 13, 2025

: June 13, 2025 Duration : 120 minutes

: 120 minutes Mode : Remote proctored from the candidate’s location

: Remote proctored from the candidate’s location Format : 120 Multiple Choice Questions

: 120 Multiple Choice Questions Subjects & Marks Distribution : Constitutional Law – 20 Jurisprudence – 20 Law of Contract – 20 Company Law – 40 Current Affairs – 20

:

Step 2: Online Personal Interview

Date : June 24 – 30, 2025

: June 24 – 30, 2025 Shortlisting for Interview : Top 150 General Category candidates Top 60 Industry/Institution Sponsored candidates Top 20 Foreign/NRI/NRI Sponsored candidates

:

Important Dates

Event Date Start of Application April 12, 2025 Last Date to Apply June 2, 2025 Online Test June 13, 2025 Interview Dates June 24–30, 2025 First Merit List July 04, 2025 Fee Payment Deadline July 25, 2025 Admissions Close July 31, 2025 Program Commencement August 01, 2025

Application Process

Visit: Click Here

Register with a valid mobile number and email ID Log in using the received credentials Fill in the application form and pay ₹1000 as the application fee online

Conclusion

The LL.M. in Investment and Securities Laws at NISM is a gateway to a highly specialized legal career in India’s growing financial markets. Whether you are a fresh law graduate or a professional in the financial sector, this program is your opportunity to gain unparalleled legal expertise, guided by some of the most respected names in academia and industry.

Admissions are open at the National Institute of Securities Market (NISM). APPLY NOW to secure your spot!

The LAST DATE to apply is June 15, 2025.

If you have any queries or to connect with I Business Institute students, please visit [Official] National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM) PGDM/LL.M Admissions for Batch 2025 | PaGaLGuY.

