IIM Raipur Announces 6 MDP Programs for September and October! Enhance your skills with our courses running from September 20, 2024, to October 23, 2024

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Raipur is thrilled to offer 6 Innovative Management Development Programs (MDPs) this September & October. Scheduled to run from September 20 to October 23, these MDPs are meticulously designed to equip working professionals with cutting-edge managerial skills & knowledge, empowering them to elevate their careers and contribute to the growth of the organization.

Prof. Ram Kumar Kakani, Director of IIM Raipur, expressing his delight stated “We are very happy to announce the commencement of 6 MDP courses. At IIM Raipur, we are committed in providing transformative learning experiences that drive personal and professional growth. Our MDPs will play an important role in high-impact leadership reflecting our dedication and passion for developing modern-day business leaders. We anticipate participation from working professionals eager to gain in-depth knowledge and exposure.”

The courses cover a broad spectrum of topics, including Healthcare Management, Business Analytics, and Public Private Partnership in General Management. The curriculum also addresses Project Appraisal, Financing, & Project Management along with Financial Risk Management in Finance. Additionally, it includes Innovation and Technology Management in Strategic Management.

PROGRAM NAME DATES General Management Healthcare Management 20-22 SEP 2024 Business Analytics 27-29 SEP 2024 Public Private Partnership 03-05 Oct 2024 Finance Project Appraisal, Financing & Project Management 25-27 SEP 2024 Financial Risk Management 21-23 Oct 2024 Strategic Management Innovation & Technology Management 25-27 SEP 2024

IIM Raipur, renowned for its unwavering commitment to academic excellence in management education, has developed these MDPs in various domains to address the evolving needs of professionals in today’s dynamic business environment. These programs are tailored to provide participants with practical insights, advanced strategies, and contemporary tools required to navigate the challenges of the modern workplace.

