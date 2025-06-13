The world is urbanising at an unprecedented pace. Nowhere is this transformation more visible and more complex than in India, where over 600 million people are expected to live in cities by 2030. With this urban boom comes pressing challenges: from housing and transportation to infrastructure, inequality, and environmental degradation. In response, there is a growing need for professionals trained not just in traditional disciplines, but in interdisciplinary urban research and intersectoral urban practice – people capable of navigating complexity, connecting policy with practice, and leading sustainable change.

The IIHS (Institution Deemed to be) University is addressing this gap with the launch of its interdisciplinary Master’s and PhD programmes. Aligned with India’s National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, IIHS University offers globally benchmarked curricula, that is grounded in India and the Global South. The University’s Master’s programmes are designed to shape professionals who can thrive in today’s dynamic urban and climate landscape.

The University builds on the strong foundation laid by the Indian Institute for Human Settlements (IIHS) in creating India-centric knowledge and applied research on various aspects of India’s urbanisation, aimed at the equitable, sustainable, and efficient transformation of Indian settlements.

Interdisciplinary Programmes that focus on practice

IIHS University’s curriculum draws from multiple disciplines – urban planning, climate science, sociology, economics, public policy, and ecology, among others – providing students with an interdisciplinary, practice-integrated, and real-world-oriented education.

Central to its mission is bridging the gap between research and application, and enabling students to translate academic insights into actionable change. The University’s commitment is to create graduates who go on to become urban practitioners, researchers, and policy influencers equipped to lead transformation at scale.

The institute offers four specialised Master’s programmes:

Master of Science in Sustainability Science and Practice Master of Science in Climate Change Science and Practice Master of Science in Urban Economic and Infrastructure Development Master of Arts in Urban Studies and Practice

Programme Deep Dive

1. Master of Science in Sustainability Science and Practice

This Master’s Programme is focused on core questions of achieving sustainable development within the context and constraints of the global challenges of environmental degradation, loss of biodiversity and ecosystems, and climate change in relation to human wellbeing and planetary health across the rural–urban continuum. It covers the following set of themes:

Sustainability science and practice

Sustainable development and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Ecology and ecosystem science

Agriculture and food systems

Built environment

Economy, green transition, and green enterprises

Circular economy

Financing sustainable transitions and climate action

2. Master of Science in Climate Change Science and Practice

This Master’s Programme is focused on understanding, assessing, and acting on the challenge of climate change and its manifestation across India’s rural–urban continuum. It covers the following set of themes:

Climate science

Climate impacts, vulnerability and adaptation

Climate mitigation

Climate change and systems transitions

Financing climate action

Climate policy and governance

Climate action planning

Climate risk assessment

3. Master of Science in Urban Economic and Infrastructure Development

This Master’s Programme takes a heterodox approach towards India’s economic and infrastructure transitions, with a focus on sustainability and equity, across different sizes of human settlements across the rural–urban continuum. It covers the following set of themes:

Urban, peri-urban, and regional development (economic and infrastructural)

Employment, decent work, and social protection

Land-based economies

Economic enterprises and entrepreneurship

Infrastructural systems and services

Digitalisation

Governance and finance

Equity, informality, and inclusion

Sustainability principles of urban transitions

4. Master of Arts in Urban Studies and Practice

This Master’s Programme is an interdisciplinary research and practice programme that prepares learners to take part in the equitable and sustainable transformation of India’s settlements across the rural–urban continuum. It is designed to create ‘system integrators’ who work across the silos of disciplines and sectors within the urban, as well as a generation of interdisciplinary urban researchers, who work across disciplinary boundaries. Key themes include:

Urban sociology, housing, and migration

Informality, gender, and public space

Ethnographic fieldwork and studio-based learning

Urban governance and participatory planning

What Sets IIHS University Apart?

IIHS University’s uniqueness lies in its practice-integrated curriculum, world-class faculty, and strong research-practice synergy. It brings together scholars, practitioners, and industry experts, offering students real-time exposure to urban challenges and possible interventions.

Faculty Expertise: IIHS University brings together a unique blend of leading scholars, and experienced practitioners, ensuring that students benefit from both theoretical knowledge and ongoing work.

Practice-Integrated Curriculum: The programmes are deeply embedded in practice, featuring immersive city experiences, fieldwork, skill labs, and internships.

Global and Local Connect: This unique, inclusive, and interdisciplinary University is rooted in the plurality of cultures, languages and scholarship of India and the Global South, while drawing from comparative lessons learnt across the world. It stands out for its interdisciplinary approach to teaching and research, globally benchmarked curricula and innovative pedagogical methods.

Research-Driven Learning: IIHS University draws from the cutting-edge research and practice that IIHS does across multiple thematic areas including climate action, infrastructure, housing, and sustainability.

IIHS University draws from the cutting-edge research and practice that IIHS does across multiple thematic areas including . Institution of National Significance: The IIHS (Institution Deemed to be) University is aligned with NEP 2020, aiming to shape a new generation of urban professionals through continuous, flexible, and integrated learning pathways.

Career Pathways and Industry Relevance

IIHS University’s programmes are intentionally career-forward, offering rigorous academic preparation with strong institutional support for placements and internships. Students engage in systems thinking and practice-based learning, preparing them for impactful careers when they graduate across the private sector, consulting, government and public sectors, development sector, and academia. Through alumni networks and strategic partnerships, IIHS University ensures that its students are not only academically equipped but also professionally empowered.

IIHS University exemplifies interdisciplinary academic learning in the face of India’s rapid urban development. Its Master’s programmes go beyond existing learning models, integrating knowledge with action, research with fieldwork, and local and global frameworks. No matter what your discipline, there is a need for those skill sets in solving existing and future challenges in the urban. Whether you’re looking to tackle climate change, redesign urban infrastructure, promote social equity, or rethink city governance, IIHS University equips learners with the knowledge and the skills to make a meaningful impact. As India shapes its urban future, IIHS University will shape the people to lead it.

Admissions are open for the Master's and PhD programmes at IIHS University. The LAST DATE to apply is June 20, 2025.

