Everything you Need to Know about the MICAT Eligibility Criteria

In a recent update, MICA Ahmedabad has released fresh guidelines related to the entrance test which the institution conducts annually.

The MICAT MBA Entrance examination 2021 has been scheduled in February and December for the selection of eminent candidates as per their merits.

As per the eligibility guidelines proposed by MICA for its annually conducted MICAT test, aspirants must comply with the criteria before applying for the final test. The institution is well-known and conducts the test for PGDM-C programme to hunt the best talents from across the country.

The eligibility criteria for MICAT 2021 is unique, since, it has made it compulsory for the aspirants to appear for any of the other management entrance examinations like GMAT, CAT or XAT.

Before applying for the MICAT test, the aspirant must make sure that he/she has applied for any of the other mentioned management entrance tests. As per the latest updates announced by the authorities of MICA, phase 1 of the entrance examination is likely to be conducted in December this year.

The registration window for the same has been opened in an online format. The candidates can visit the official website of MICA and apply for the test there. However, before applying for the MICAT entrance test, the candidate must know about the important details related to MICAT Eligibility Criteria as announced by MICA, Ahmedabad.

Here is a tentative schedule of the MICAT 2021 Examination Phase- 1 as announced by MICA, Ahmedabad.

S No MICAT 2021 Events Schedule Opening of Registration window for Phase-1 25 th September 2020 Closure of Registration window for Phase- 1 25 th November 2020 MICAT Phase-1 final examination 7 th December 2020

Eligibility Criteria for MICAT 2021

To qualify for the admission process, the following eligibility guidelines must be followed by the aspirants. The following eligibility guidelines are for selection into PGDM-C management programme through the merit achieved in the MICAT 2021 examination.

Education qualification and submission of relevant documents

Candidates planning to apply for the MICAT 2021 entrance examination must possess a bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a well-recognised institution or university.

The aspirants who are in there a final year with their pending results or scorecards can also apply for MICAT 2021 examination. However, their selection would be provisional, and they would be disqualified due to non-submission of result documents and other information.

Age limitation

For applying to the MICAT 2021 entrance examination for selection into management programme, there has been no particular age limit for applying aspirants. Candidates of any age group can apply for the test.

Therefore, age is no bar for applying for the MICAT 2021 examination. However, the candidate must be well-aware of the eligibility criteria for applying at management entrance examinations like CAT, XAT or GMAT, since their scorecards are essential for selection into the programme.

Scorecard of other management exams like CAT, GMAT or XAT

The selection for MICAT 2021 examination makes it mandatory for aspirants to appear in any of the management entrance examinations like CAT, GMAT or XAT. The scorecards achieved in these examinations will be further utilised in the admission and selection process.

Candidates who have successfully appeared in these management entrance examinations will be called upon to take part in the MICAT 2021 entrance test, irrespective of the rank or scores achieved in the other management tests.

MICA is a notable institution, and therefore, the selection process of candidates for programmes like PGDM-C is not an easy task. For selection into the programme, it is essential for registered candidates to abide with the eligibility guidelines as announced by the MICA, Ahmedabad authorities.

The selection would be primarily made by determining the critical thinking, reasoning, innovation of ideas, strong aptitude and other such parameters.

PGDM- C Programme at MICA, Ahmedabad

MICA, Ahmedabad offers an exceptional programme to young professionals in the sphere of management and business. One of the popular courses offered by the institution is the 2-year PGDM- C programme.

The PGDM-C programme is a full-time residential programme as approved by AICTE. The programme is considered equivalent to an MBA course approved by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU).

With a holistic teaching methodology and well-structured curriculum, young professionals are taught multiple ways to think out of the box, develop critical thinking abilities, build their brands, practice marketing strategies and communication ideologies and much more.

The MICAT entrance test is conducted in an online format, and aspirants can apply for the test through two separate test phases.

Some of the key specialisations offered throughout the PGDM-C programme are mentioned herewith.

S No Specialisation offered in MICA’s PGDM-C programme 1 Marketing Research and Analytics 2 Advertising Management 3 Brand Management 4 Digital Communication and Management 5 Media Management

Apart from the above-mentioned specialisation, the PGDM- C programme offered by MICA makes young professionals fit for the future industries, thus, filling the void of eminent professionals in the industry development phase.

