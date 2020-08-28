PG Diploma Courses offered at AIIMS Rishikesh for MBBS Candidates

About AIIMS Rishikesh

The All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) Rishikesh is an autonomous educational institution as per the Act of Parliament since 2012.

It offers reputed post graduate courses in different specialized medical divisions for aspirants. AIIMS is a very respected brand in the medical world in India and abroad that offers a remarkable platform for aspiring doctors to earn specialized degrees.

Diploma Courses offered

Diploma in Non-invasive Cardiology

Diploma in Anesthesia (DA)

Diploma in Lab Medicine

Diploma in Emergency Medicine

Diploma in Obstetrics & Gynecology (DGO)

Diploma in Orthopedics (D. Ortho)

Diploma in Ophthalmology (D Opthal)

Diploma in Primary Care Psychiatry

Diploma in Child Health (DCH)

Diploma in Medical Radio Diagnosis (DMRD)

Diploma in Respiratory Medicine (DRM)

Diploma in Transfusion Medicine (DTM)

Diploma in Medical Radiotherapy (DMRT)

Duration of courses

The medical graduates willing to pursue a diploma course will follow an academic curriculum of 2 years.

Qualifications/Eligibility Criteria

Every seat is allotted for sponsored students.

An applicant should be a permanent employee of the Central or State Government institutions. They can also belong to a Government Autonomous Institution or from Defence Force medical institutions. Either way, the candidates should have competent government sponsorship to study these diploma courses in AIIMS Rishikesh.

Salary is not provided in this institution.

Candidates must have acquired their MBBS degree or equivalent from an institution recognized by the Medical Council of India (MCI).

55% is the cut-off marks decided by the authority for general candidates for all kinds of professional examinations. For reserved categories (SC/St/OBC/EWS), the cut-off is set to 50%.

Waiver is only applicable for candidates providing required NEET percentile scores. These candidates will not have to appear for the Stage-I of the Entrance Examination.

Candidates will have to complete MBBS before joining the diploma courses.

Selection criteria

The selection criteria are all set by the autonomous authority of AIIMS Rishikesh. It is based on two segments.

Theoretical Assessment (Stage-I)

The first stage will provide 200 clinical vignettes carrying 80 marks. (Candidates meeting the requisite of NEET percentile will not have to appear for this exam.)

Departmental Assessment

This section of assessment will carry 20 marks.

Both the sections will be accounted for preparing a merit list.

Course fee

The course fee of pursuing any diploma course in this reputed institution is INR 2 Lakh for two years. This fee can be revised by the autonomous authority and the candidates will have to pay the decided fee.

Steps of application

The application process will require a fee that needs to be submitted online.

Required fees as per categories are:

UR/OBC – INR 2000/- + Transaction charges as required

SC/STRs – INR 1200/- + Transaction charges as required

PWD – INR 500/- + Transaction charges as required

For applying online, the candidates will have to visit the official website and follow the steps as guided.

Candidates will have to be ready with their attested/self-attested copies of documents and certificates as mentioned on the official website. These documents are necessary to establish marks, educational qualification, category, experience, date of birth, etc.

Important dates

The last date of online application and registration was on 21 st January 2020.

The application status was revealed with the reason of rejection (if any) on 21 st January, 2020.

The last date of submission was on 25 th January 2020. It was also valid for the regularization for the rejected applications.

Stage-I examination has been conducted on 15 th February 2020.

Stage-II or the Departmental Assessment has been conducted on 15 th February 2020.

