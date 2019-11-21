ESIC Hospital Faridabad Vacancy 2019: Walk-in-Interview for Super-Specialists Post, Check here for Eligibility Criteria and Selection Process

The Employee State Insurance Corporation or the ESIC is a body that has been tasked with the responsibility of funding and managing the Employees State Insurance Scheme, a social security plan. ESIC as a body has been responsible for this function and for this purpose it works under the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Government of India. The vacancies in the corporation are announced by the ESIC on its official website.

Recently, a vacancy has been announced by the Employee State Insurance Corporation for the purpose of recruitment. This recruitment has been invited by the ESIC Hospital in Faridabad. Interested candidates can apply for this post according the procedure as laid down by the corporation.

The vacancy has been announced by ESIC for the post of super-specialists. There is a total of three vacancies according to job notification. The vacancy details are as follows –

Cardiology: 1 vacancy

Nephrology: 1 vacancy

Neurology: 1 vacancy

The notification also clearly states the number of vacancies is subject to changes (it might be increased) during the time of interview.

The selection procedure for the recruitment for these Super Specialist posts will simply involve a walk-in-interview. This means that any candidate who feels that they are eligible for the posts notified by ESIC can appear for the interview conducted at a venue as notified by the corporation. They will be selected on the basis of their performance in the interview.

It is advised that the candidates go through the eligibility criteria thoroughly before beginning the application process. The eligibility criteria include the following –

An MBBS degree from a recognised college or university. A post-graduate degree in the super speciality for which candidates want to apply. Five years of experience in the concerned super-speciality after achieving the postgraduate degree. Candidates should not be exceeding 67 years of age.

In order to make the application, candidates must make sure to download the application form attached to the job notification released by ESIC. The application form should be printed and filled properly.

Along with this application form, candidates should attach the following documents –

Two recent passport-sized photographs which are self-attested.

Self-attested copies of the relevant certificates providing proof of age.

Educational certificates and qualifications.

Experience certificates, research papers and publications etc.

The application should be sent by the candidates before the interview date, which is 27th November 2019. The application should only be made between 11:00 am to 4:00 pm. The venue where the application should reach is –

DEAN office,

ESIC Medical College.,

NH -3, NIT,

Faridabad.

Applications which are incomplete or do not conform to the guidelines laid down by the corporation will be rejected. The results will be announced by ESIC on its official website. Candidates will have to join immediately upon release of the results.

