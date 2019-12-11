Free education for Class XI, XII students at MRS Armed Forces Institute: Stated by Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Free education for Class XI, XII students at MRS Armed Forces Institute

The Chief Minister of Punjab, Mr.Amarinder Singh has taken a remarkable initiative to provide free education for the higher secondary students. An official notification has been released on Tuesday stating that the chief Minister of Punjab has announced the free education. The main reason for the announcement of this initiative is because the Punjab Chief Minister has to encourage the economically backward student to join the armed forces of the country.

The class 10 and class 12 students of the Maharaja Ranjit Singh Armed Force preparatory institute which is situated in Mohali can avail this free education service. The Maharaja the Maharaja Ranjit Singh Armed Force preparatory institute, Mohali has tied up with the reputed private schools situated in Mohali to conduct the entrance exam. The students will have to appear for the entrance exam conducted by the private school and the students who pass the entrance exam can avail the free education facility.

The students who avail this facility will have to pay just Rs.45000 per year as the school fees and the rest of the fee will be taken care of by the Government of Punjab. The main reason behind this initiative to make students join the armed forces. Further steps are taken to motivate students to join the armed forces by the way of conducting Cadat Training Wings in the Government schools. The finance minister has been asked to reserve funds for the cadet training wings programs by the chief minister of Punjab, Mr. Amarinder Singh.

Qualified cadets have been selected and recruited to conduct the Cadat Training Wings programs in the government schools. The chief minister of Punjab is also taking measures to Install 50000 Kw roof top solar power generators at a cost of nearly 26 lakhs

