NIOS DEIEd Admit Card 2019 Released for Last Supplementary Exam, Steps How to Download Check here

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has been established by the Ministry of Human Resources Development, Government of India, with the purpose of providing education to all the sections of the society.

It has a similar educational system as Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE). NIOS provides flexible learning and several educational courses.

One of the courses offered by National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) is that of Diploma in Elementary Education or D.El.Ed.

This course has been specially designed for in-service teachers teaching in primary or upper primary classes and having little or no training. It helps to develop the skills of such teachers so that teaching can be made efficient.

Recently, NIOS announced that it will soon be releasing the admit card for the Last Supplementary exam for the D.El.Ed. course.

The exam will be conducted in the next year. This exam is the last supplementary exam for course 501-510. The admit card has been released on the official website of NIOS.

In order to download their admit card, candidates who have registered for this exam, can follow the steps as stated below –

Step-1 : Visit the official website of D.El.Ed course offered by National Institute of Open Schooling, which is dled.nios.ac.in

Step-2 : Go to the latest news section on the homepage of the website.

Step-3 : Click on the link pertaining to the admit card release for the last supplementary exam.

Step-4 : Candidates will have to fill in their registration number and Date of Birth.

Step-5 : Click on the Submit option.

Step-6 : The admit card will open up on the screen. Download the admit card in a PDF format.

Step-7 : Take a printout of the admit card for future references.

Candidates can also use a direct link that had been provided below for the convenience of the candidates.

Direct link to download the NIOS last elementary exam admit card

One must note that last supplementary paper for the D.El.Ed. will be conducted by NIOS from 4th January, 2020 to 18th January, 2020.

These exams are set to be conducted in the evening shift. Thus the exam timing will be from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm. Candidates are advised to reach the examination centre on time so as to avoid delay and last minute confusion.

Another update for this exam as also been announced by NIOS. Candidates can now make the payment of the application fees, if it is still due.

The last date of making the fee payment has now been extended by the Institute till 20th December, 2019. Candidates will have to make the payment of the application fees from the official website of NIOS through the online mode.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) – NIOS DEIEd Admit Card 2019

Question: What is the official website URL for NIOS?

Answer: official website of National Institute of Open Schooling is http://dled.nios.ac.in/

Question: What are the exam dates for the last supplementary exam for D.El.Ed?

Answer: last D.El.Ed supplementary exam will be conducted from 4th January to 18th January, 2020.

Question: What will be the time of the examination?

Answer: exam will be in the evening shift, that is between 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

Question: What is the last date to pay the application fee?

Answer: last date for making the application is 20th December, 2020.

