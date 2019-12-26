NEET 2020: A total of 8742 Students Applied through Facilitation Centre in Pulwama

NEET 2020

It has been observed by district administration that 8742 students have applied for the National Eligibility cum entrance test – NEET examination and pre and post matric scholarships through the facilitation centre in Pulwama.

Around 6764 have applied for Scholarships and 1978 students have applied for NEET examination. It has been also noted by administration that 224 persons applied for PAN cards, 214 for passport and scores of persons availed the facility of various services including applying for driving licenses, air tickets, PMJAY, FSSAI and Labour card services.

The administration has decided to install more computers at the venue to conduct the hassle-free internet access to the students.

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – NEET is conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA). National Testing Agency is an Indian government agency which is approved by the Union Council of Ministers. It was established in November 2017 and the main purpose was to conduct entrance examinations for higher educational institutions.

The official website to get more details on NEET 2020 is https://ntaneet.nic.in/ .

The NEET (UG) – 2020 would be steered on Sunday, the 03rd May, 2020. It is the responsibility of the NTA to the hold the entrance examination, and declaration of result and also for providing an “All India Rank Merit List” to the Directorate General Health Service, Government of India for the conduct of counselling for 15% All India Quota Seats and for providing the result to States/other Counselling Authorities.

National Testing Agency was established by the ministry of Human Resource development MHRD, Government of India to access the competency of candidates for admission to premier higher education institutions as an independent autonomous and self-sustained premier testing organization for conducting efficient, transparent and international standard test.

NATIONAL ELIGIBILITY CUM ENTRANCE TEST (UG) 2020 (NEET (UG) – 2020) will be conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) for admission to MBBS/BDS Courses and other undergraduate medical courses in approved/recognized Medical/Dental & other Colleges/ Institutes in India.

