Karnataka KCET 2020 Released Date Sheet, Check here for Exam Schedule

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released latest notification regarding the release of the date sheet for the state Common Entrance Test (CET) 2020.

The Karnataka CET 2020 is scheduled to take place from April 22 to 24 in two shifts. This examination is conducted in order to select the candidates for admission into college for various courses like Engineering, Medicine, Pharmacy, Dental, Architecture, Farm Science and Ayush.

The registration date is most likely to start in the month of February and so the candidates are advised to keep check on official website of KEA kea.kar.nic.in to find out the exact registration date and other important details.

The candidates who will clear the paper will be admitted to first year or the first semester in courses such as engineering, technology, farm science, pharmacy, AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani and Homoeopathy), architecture, medicine and dentistry for academic year beginning in 2020.

EXAMINATION SCHEDULE OF CET 2020

On April 22nd 2020, there will be Biology examination from 10:30 AM to 11:50 AM. In the afternoon session i.e. 2:30 PM to 3:50 PM there will be Maths examination

On April 23rd 2020, the morning session i.e. from 10:30 AM to 11:50 AM there will be Physics examination and in the afternoon session i.e. from 2:30 PM to 3:50 PM there will be Chemistry examination

On April 24th 2020, there will be Kannada language examination in the morning session from 11:30 AM-12:30 PM

It is also important for the medical and dental candidates to know that they are required to clear the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 conducted by CBSE.

However, the candidates who wants to pursue a career in architecture they will have to appear for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) paper 2 or the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) held by the Council of Architecture.

KCET APPLICATION FEE

For thee candidates belonging to the General and OBC category the application fee is INR 650

For candidates belonging to SC/ST category the application fee is INR 500

For the candidates residing outside the state of Karnataka the application fee is INR 750 and for the candidates residing outside India the application fee is INR 5000

PAYMENT MODE

The candidates should pay the application fee through offline mode through a specified bank challan. The bank will however keep the bank copy of the Challan with them and handover the remaining two copies to the candidates.

And the candidates who are residing outside India should make the fee payment in form of Demand Draft drawn in favour of Executive Director, Karnataka Examinations Authority, payable at Bangalore and then the demand draft should be sent to KEA address.

Read More