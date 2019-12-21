Allahabad High Court Admit Card 2019 Released for Review Officer and Computer Assistant at allahabadhighcourt.in

The notification has been passed by Allahabad High Court (AHC) releasing the admit card for review officer exam 2019. The admit card for the computer assistant recruitment exam can now be downloaded and RO and CA admit cards online at allahabadhighcourt.in.

The Allahabad High Court shall carry the stage 1 exam for review officer recruitment and the stage 1 exam for computer assistant recruitment on January 12, 2020.

Important Dates-

Particulars Date stage 1 exam for computer assistant recruitment January 12, 2020.

Exam Pattern-

The stage 1 exam based on an objective test with 200 multiple choice questions, of a maximum of 200 marks. The span will be 150 minutes and the Same pattern shall be there to AHC CA.

There shall be a syllabus that shall be divided into 12 components which include-

General Science;

History of India;

Indian National Movement;

Indian Polity,

Economy, and Culture;

Indian agriculture,

Commerce and trade etc

And stage 2 selection process shall be two are also similar. Which shall also be a computer knowledge test of 50 marks, to be done in 15 minutes.

How to download the Allahabad High Court notification admit the card-

To procedure to download the admit card, one needs to go to the recruitment page of the Allahabad high court, and then click the provided link under the notice E-Admit Cards for the Stage-I examination of both Review Officer Recruitment Examination-2019 and Computer Assistant Recruitment Examination-2019.

Once the next page, they will find another link to download call letters for the review officer exam and computer assistant exam. And login with login id and date of birth respectively.

Payscale-

The appointed candidate shall be paid level 8 pay scale suited for Rs 47,600 – Rs 1,51,100. Whereas AHC CA will be paid 4 pay scale with Rs 25,500 – Rs 81,100 salary respectively.

