CUSB Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for 60 Faculty Posts on cusb.ac.in

12 CUSB Recruitment 2019

Central University of South Bihar (CUSB) has welcomed applications for enlistment to the post of Faculty, Advt. No. CUSB/Advt./36/2019dated 27/11/2019. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the endorsed format at the very latest 18 December 2019.

Important Dates:

Online application submission start date: 27 November 2019

Offline application submission last date: 18 December 2019

Receipt of the print copy of application last date: 23 December 2019

Vacancy Details:

Professor – 11 Posts

Associate Professor – 18 Posts

Assistant Professor- 32 Posts

The official website to get more details on the recruitment is www.cusb.ac.in .

Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualification:

Professor – Candidate must have a Ph.D. Degree from a certified college.

Associate Professor – Candidate ought to have a Ph.D. Degree in the concerned/united/significant disciplines and Masters with 55%. Candidates having 8 years of experience with the concerned subject are qualified to apply.

Assistant Professor-Candidate ought to have a Post Graduate Degree from a certified university alongside the NET score.

Instructions to apply for CUSB Recruitment 2019:

Interested candidates can apply for CUSB Recruitment through the online mode on or by 18 December. For most recent updates, aspirants can check official advertisement issued by the University on their official website.

