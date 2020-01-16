HomeMBANMAT 2019 Articles
    • NMAT 2019 Result Declared at nmat.org.in, Steps How to Download NMAT Score Card 2019

    Posted on by Vasudha

    NMAT 2019 Result, Declared at official website nmat.org.in, Candidates can Download NMAT Score Card 2019

    NMAT is one of the most popular entrance examinations in India and is accepted by multiple institutions when it comes to shortlisting the candidates for entrance to management courses. NMAT is owned by GMAC, which is also the owner of the GMAT Exam.

    This exam can be taken as many times as the candidates want. The NMAT exam window was open from 4th October 2019 till 17th December 2019. The candidates can select 5 institutes while registering for NMAT to whom the scorecard will be shared free of cost.

    For every additional scorecard, charges will be applicable. Now, there is an extremely crucial piece of information for all the candidates who had appeared for the NMAT 2019 Exam. GMAC has recently announced the results for the NMAT 2019 Exam on the official website @ www.nmat.org.in.

    So, all the candidates who have appeared for the NMAT 2019 Exam, must log-on to the official website and check their results. In order to check the results, the candidates must provide their User ID and Password.

    Now, the scores for the NMAT 2019 Exam will be shared with the institutes specified by the candidates. The institutes will then assess all the scores received and would then declare the list for shortlisted candidates based on the cut-off.

    The further selection process including the Personal Interview and Group Discussion will be handled directly by the respective institution. So, the candidates should direct any queries they have with the respective institution.

    NMAT 2019 Exam: How to download the scorecard

    • Candidates must log-on to the official website of NMAT 2019 Exam @ nmat.org.in.
    • Here, the candidates need to log-in to their account using their user ID and password.
    • Thereafter, the candidates will be required to confirm their date of birth and the security code.
    • After these details have been submitted, you will be able to access your NMAT scorecard.
    • While the scorecard will be shared by GMAC with the specified institutes, you can still download and keep a copy for your record.
    • If you wish to share your scorecard with additional institutions, the same can be done only on payment of the required fee.

    FAQs

    Question:  Which is the official website for the NMAT 2019 Exam?

    Answer:   The official website is www.nmat.org.in

    Question: With how many institutes will GMAC share by NMAT scorecard?

    Answer:  The NMAT scorecard is shared with 5 institutions specified at the time of registration.

    Question: Till when can I download by NMAT 2019 Exam scorecard?

    Answer:   The scorecard can be downloaded till 31st March 2020.

    Question: Whom should in enquire from regarding my selection for PI and Group discussion?

    Answer:  Candidates must direct all enquiries to the respective institution only.

