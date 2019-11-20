Scored less Percentile in CAT 2019? Here’s what you can do besides IIM

Stop fretting and being unnerved, if you have failed to score up to the highest watermark of your expectation. You still have plenty of options with you to go ahead in your chosen path. Keep your calm and look out for the opportunities that you can still avail. Pull up your socks and start working again. Be self-motivated and enrol in the colleges which are willing to offer you MBA/PGDM programmes.

Some renowned entrance examinations for MBA are as follows:

~SNAP – Applications are now welcome. SNAP is the qualifying exam for entry into any of the 16 institutions of Symbiosis.

~NMAT by GMAC- Applications are now welcome. In India, it is one of the qualifying exams for admission to any of the topmost B-schools, namely, TAPAI, IBS, UPES and many others.

CAT – One of the toughest and most important qualifying exams for admission to most of the top B-schools in India. CAT score is accepted in institutes ranging from IIMs to local B schools.

Worry not, if your CAT score isn’t your personal best, you can still secure a seat at some of the most prestigious Non-IIM institutes in India.

Schools like IMI, DELHI; TA PAI MANAGEMENT INSTITUTE; LAL BAHADUR SHASTRI INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT; SPJIMR, accept candidates whose scores range between 80 – 90 %. Some of these institutions have a rank above few IIMs as per NIRF-MHRF’s list of college ranking.

Pupils who manage to score successfully between the range of 60 – 70 % can seek admission in colleges like IIBS, BANGALORE; MIT SCHOOL OF TELECOM MANAGEMENT; DOON BUSINESS SCHOOL, INDUS BUSINESS ACADEMY, SHARADA UNIVERSITY AND JAGAN INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT.

Some other noteworthy institutions and colleges apart from IIMs where candidates can apply are as follows:

ASIA PACIFIC INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT, DELHI; WOXSEN SCHOOL OF BUSINESS, HYDERABAD; PARUL UNIVERSITY, VADODARA; AMRUT MODY SCHOOL OF MANAGEMENT, AHMEDABAD; FACULTY OF MANAGEMENT STUDIES, DELHI; LM THAPAR SCHOOL OF MANAGEMENT, MOHALI; XAVIER INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT, BHUBANESWAR ;THIAGARAJAR SCHOOL OF MANAGEMENT, MADURAI; TAXILA BUSINESS SCHOOL, JAIPUR; APEEJAY SCHOOL OF MANAGEMENT, DELHI (DWARKA) BIRLA INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT, GREATER NOIDA; GOA INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT, GOA- OTHER; JAIN, BANGALORE (JAYANAGAR); MICA, AHMEDABAD (SHELA); SHRI SHANKARACHARYA COLLEGE OF MANAGEMENT, BHILAI; PEARL ACADEMY, DELHI (RAJOURI GARDEN) ; HERITAGE BUSINESS SCHOOL, KOLKATA (EAST CALCUTTA TOWNSHIP) ; PRAXIS BUSINESS SCHOOL, KOLKATA; SCMC COCHIN SCHOOL OF BUSINESS, KOCHI; IMRT BUSINESS SCHOOL, LUCKNOW; ITM BUSINESS SCHOOL, CHENNAI (OLD MAHABALIPURAM ROAD) ; RAJARSHI SHAHU COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING AND MANAGEMENT, PUNE (TATHAWADE) ; INSTITUTE OF ENGINEERING AND MANAGEMENT, KOLKATA (SALT LAKE CITY) ; KIRLOSKAR INSTITUTE OF ADVANCED MANAGEMENT STUDIES, HARIHAR; ITM FINANCIAL MARKETS INSTITUTE, NAVI MUMBAI; MANAGEMENT DEVELOPMENT INSTTITUTE, GURGAON; SHRI DHARMASTHALA MANJUATHESHWARA INSTITUTE FOR MANAGEMENT DEVELOPMENT, MYSORE; ISBR BUSINESS SCHOOL, BANGALORE (ELECTRONIC CITY) ; ICFAIL BUSINESS SCHOOL, KOLKATA (SALT LAKE CITY) ; INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL MANAGEMENT, MUMBAI (BORIVALI WEST) ; CALCUTTA BUSINESS SCHOOL, KOLKATA (SOUTH 24 PARGANAS) ; ASIAN BUSINESS SCHOOL, NOIDA; NEW DELHI INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT, DELHI (TUGHLAKABAD).

The overall list is prepared with an aim to help students aspiring to have a successful career in this genre.

Remember, you have the power to change your destiny.

