IBPS Recruitment 2019: Register Online for IT administrator, assistant professor and faculty research associate posts on ibps.in

IBPS recruitment 2019

The notification has been passed by the Institute of Banking and Personnel Selection invites applications for the recruitment of IT administrator, assistant professor, and faculty research associate posts. Enthusiastic candidates should apply on the official website until December 27, 2019, being it the last date.

The online application process has already commenced and the examination will be conducted in January 2020 provisionally. The selection of candidates will be done based on the computer-based test and group discussion/interview.

Vacancy details:

IT Administrator: 1 post

Assistant Professor: 1 post

Research Associate: 1 post

Academic qualification

IT Administrator:

The candidates must have BE/ BTech degree, preferably in Computer science from an acknowledged Institution / University is essential for System Administration in UNIX/ LINUX/ Windows/ Computer Networking.

Assistant professor:

The candidates must have a Ph.D. or equivalent degree in the discipline with at least 55 percent marks in post-graduation with a minimum of five years post qualification (after Ph.D.) experience in teaching or Research and or Industrial or Professional experience at an institution of repute.

Faculty Research Associate:

The applicants must have A Ph.D. or equivalent degree in the discipline with at least 55 percent marks in Post-graduation.

Steps to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website- www.ibps.in .

Step 2: At the main page, click on the link that says, ‘Apply online for the posts of Assistant Professor, Faculty Research Associate & IT Administrator’

Step 3: Once you are redirected to a new web page.

Step 4: Then login or register yourself and fill in the application form.

Step 5: Pay the application fee and click on the submit button.

Step 6: Make sure you take a print out of the application form for future reference.

Selection procedure

The online exam will comprise of 100 questions to be completed in time duration of 90 minutes. The questions will cover Aptitude and Professional Knowledge.

Assistant Professor/Faculty Research Associate: The exam will include 90 questions which will test Aptitude and Professional Knowledge of candidates. The online exam will be succeeded by Group discussion/interview.

